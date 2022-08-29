India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets



Great rivals on the cricket pitch, India and Pakistan have started their Asian Cup 2022 trip to Dubai on August 28 in which the team managed by Rohit Sharma beat the team of Babar Azam by 5 wickets. This is India’s first time to face Pakistan after their 10-wicket thrashing of Babar Azam’s Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup. Pakistani cricketers scored 147 runs in 19.5 overs. In return, Indian cricketers finished the game in just 19.4 overs. Credit for the win goes to Hardik Pandya who punched and launched India to a momentous victory in a treat of an India-Pakistan game. Hardik Pandya was India’s standout bowler and hitter, first taking numbers of 3/25 and then scoring an unbeaten 33 on 17 balls. He won the match with a six on the fourth ball of the last over. PM Modi congratulates Indian team Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men’s cricket team for beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in a nail-biting Dubai as they started their Asian Cup campaign on a triumphant note. Congratulating the team, PM tweeted, “#TeamIndia put in a spectacular performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team showed exceptional talent and courage. Congratulations to them for the victory. Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet: For the uninitiated, the Indian side team included Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicket keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Note, Virat Kohli competed in his 100th T20I today. He became the first Indian to play a century of matches in all formats of the sport internationally. While the Pakistani team included Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/trending/india/india-vs-pakistan-asia-cup-2022-pm-narendra-modi-congratulates-team-india-beating-pakistan-1184218 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos