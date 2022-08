Trump’s defense is ‘hypocrisy’ on the part of Republicans, says Congressman Kinzinger

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans to join a congressional inquiry into the storming of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, has accused members of his party of “hypocrisy” for defending the former president’s handling of classified documents.

“The hypocrisy of people in my party who spent years chanting to lock him up about Hillary Clinton over some deleted emails or wiping out a quote-unquote server are now here to defend a man who doesn’t very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart,” Kinzinger said during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

On Friday, the Justice Department released a redacted version of an affidavit that helped it win court approval for an Aug. 8 FBI search of Trump’s estate in Florida. The affidavit revealed that law enforcement was investigating possible criminal activity, including obstruction of justice, after classified documents were found there and others had already been returned to Washington. Read more

Trump says he did nothing wrong and is the victim of political attack.

Trump and many other Republicans for years lambasted his 2016 campaign rival, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server for certain official public communications, some of which contained classified information.

Trump regularly held political rallies with supporters chanting “Lock her up.”

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney are the two Republicans on the nine-member House Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and Trump’s activities surrounding that day.

Kinzinger, who chose not to seek re-election, said that in future hearings or in an official committee report, there will be “more depth” revealed about Trump’s behavior during the riot. He added: “One of the most intriguing things is going to be some of the funding…a large majority of that money was raised as part of ‘stop the steal’ with no intention of doing anything to stop the so-called theft.”

Trump falsely claims that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election through massive fraud, a claim that has been dismissed by multiple court rulings, the former president’s own Justice Department and even investigations led by Republicans at the state level.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Shumaker

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

