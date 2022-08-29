Boris Johnson will spend the last week as Prime Minister traveling the country in a bid to cement his legacy





BORIS Johnson will use his final week in No 10 to cement his legacy with a storm of visits defending his record. Rather than relax, the Prime Minister has a busy schedule reminding voters of his achievements and outlining his hopes for the future. 1 Boris Johnson will spend his last week as Prime Minister traveling the country in a bid to cement his legacy Credit: AFP A series of domestic journeys will be particularly focused on his commitments to leveling up, increasing Britain’s energy supply and reducing crime. Pals said he wanted to reassure Britons that his successor would take up the mantle of promises made in the 2019 election when he steps down on September 6. A senior source said: Hell walks around virtually every day to show voters what he has delivered over the past three years and lay the groundwork for his successor to take over. Mr Johnson is even planning to make a final political speech this week on the country’s energy security as the war in Ukraine drives up global gas demand. Some expect him to publicly endorse a massive new nuclear power plant as one of his last acts in his job. The Sizewell C site in Suffolk is set to receive 20 billion in government money in a bid to make Britain more energy independent. The government insists negotiations are still ongoing, but Whitehall sources said last week it was a done deal. BoJos’ swansong will likely fuel speculation that he could make a dramatic comeback if the likely replacement for Liz Truss proves a flop. Several Tories have privately described their vendors’ remorse at abandoning their leader and are discussing ways of his return. A minister told The Sun: I think now people have had time to reflect, some realize that maybe they shouldn’t have been in such a rush. Although they added: That said, it’s done now and dwelling on it won’t help us progress either. Still, some Tory MPs have discussed ousting Ms Truss if she fails and urged Mr Johnson to stand again, according to The Sunday Times. But former Welsh secretary Simon Hart, who resigned from Mr Johnson’s cabinet, said the Prime Minister’s departure was inevitable. He said: Politics is brutal like that People had started losing faith and losing trust in an irretrievable way at the time. He added: We are where we are, we were in the bottom two and we will get a decision in 10 days, and we have to make it work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/6097684/boris-johnson-travel-uk-final-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos