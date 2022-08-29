NATO: Sweden and Finland reaffirm their commitment to combat (…)





NATO: Sweden and Finland reaffirm their commitment to fight terrorism With Le Figaro Finland and Sweden reiterated their commitment to show full solidarity and cooperation with Turkey, the Turkish spokesperson said. Sweden and Finland reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism on Friday, August 26, the Turkish presidency said after a meeting in Finland between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish representatives on NATO membership. of the two Nordic countries, blocked for the moment by Ankara. Finland and Sweden reiterated their commitment, recorded in the trilateral memorandum [sign fin juin, NDLR]show full solidarity and cooperation with Turkey in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism, said the statement issued by the office of the spokesperson of the Turkish Presidency. Extradition requests

Since mid-May, Turkey, a member of the Atlantic Alliance, has been blocking this process, accusing the two countries of protecting Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK, terrorist organization) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG , terrorist branch of the PKK in Syria), considered terrorists by Ankara, the USA and the EU. At the end of June, the Turkish, Swedish and Finnish Foreign Ministers had nevertheless signed a memorandum opening the access of the two Nordic nations to NATO. Turkey had the next day sent to the two countries requests for the extradition of 33 people, most considered terrorists by Ankara, before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan evoked in the wake of a promise made by Sweden concerning the extradition of 73 terrorists. The memorandum signed at the end of June only indicates that Finland and Sweden will respond to extradition requests made by Ankara, without citing figures. It was agreed to intensify cooperation at the technical level between the institutions concerned in order to achieve progress, the Turkish presidency said on Friday. Last week, Ankara expressed its impatience, urging Sweden to extradite the terrorists. If they think they can make Turkey believe that they have kept their promises by extraditing common criminals, they are wrong, said Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag, after the announcement of a first extradition. A new tripartite meeting is to be held in the fall, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said after the first meeting held on Friday in Helsinki. Twenty NATO member states – out of thirty – have ratified the membership application of the two Nordic countries. Stockholm and Helsinki renounced their traditional policy of neutrality when they announced their desire to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

