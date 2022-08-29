China acts aggressively on Covid as political summit looms

(Bloomberg) —

Bloomberg’s Most Read

China is more intensively enforcing lockdown restrictions in areas around Beijing and will test the nearby port city of Tianjin en masse, stepping up its quest to wipe out Covid-19 ahead of a key meeting of top Communist Party leaders.

The measures come even as authorities appear to have national case numbers under control, with 1,556 new infections reported in the community on Sunday. Despite the progress, the country remains focused on eliminating transmission of a virus that most of the world has now accepted as endemic.

Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province on the border with Beijing, confined residents of four major downtown districts to their homes for three days from Sunday afternoon, saying a mass testing exercise would be undertaken. The city of some 11 million people also suspended subway services and halted non-essential business operations in closed neighborhoods. The province, home to many workers who commute to the Chinese capital, reported 45 Covid cases on Sunday.

Shijiazhuang’s partial lockdown follows the imposition of restrictions elsewhere in Hebei last week. The city of Zhuozhou, bordering Beijing, has been in lockdown since Tuesday, while Xianghe County issued a stay-at-home order for its 384,000 residents from Friday after finding a single unconfirmed case, going to beyond the guidelines stipulated in China’s Covid playbook.

Hebeis’ response suggests a heightened level of sensitivity around the capital as Beijing prepares to host the Party Congress, a meeting once every five years where President Xi Jinping is due to secure an unprecedented third term. Xi has made China’s Covid Zero policy a key tenet of his rule, saying it has avoided the massive death toll in places like the United States, despite the disruption caused.

The story continues

Concerns about the restrictions in Shijiazhuang are growing on social media, where several users have posted reports that the city will use patrol boats and drones to ensure people follow stay-at-home orders and detain those who do not. are not.

Port City Covid Test

An outbreak in Tianjin, about 30 minutes by bullet train from Beijing, has seen authorities order mass testing across the city, according to state television. The port hub had reported 31 local Covid cases for Sunday. The capital itself reported an infection.

China clings to Covid Zero, even as more infectious variants require ever-tighter restrictions that disrupt growth and business activity. Lockdowns and other restrictions are hitting the world’s second-largest economy, with the slowdown deepening in July. Profits for industrial companies in China fell in the first seven months of the year, data showed on Saturday.

Why China is sticking to its Covid Zero strategy: QuickTake

Still, Xi and top leaders seem committed to the strategy, which includes locking down after even a few cases to quell the spread, frequent mass testing and mandatory isolation of all infected people and their close contacts. Border restrictions also remain in place, with quarantine still required on entry and strict parameters for airlines serving the country.

Shenzhen’s technology center also locked down some streets in two neighborhoods, asking people to stay home and businesses to stay closed, after a dozen infections were found among people already in quarantine on Saturday. Another 11 local cases were detected on Sunday and two dozen metro stations were closed.

Meanwhile, the city of Daqing, an oil town in northeast Heilongjiang province, announced a seven-day lockdown in some areas starting Sunday evening after finding 29 local infections.

US suspends Chinese flights

Chinese state media last week defended the country’s zero-tolerance approach, saying staying flat against the virus would be disastrous, deploying a derogatory term for relaxed vigilance often used by Xi. The damage to economic growth comes from Covid itself, not from government measures to contain it, the State Council-affiliated newspaper Economic Daily said in a column on Thursday.

China’s Covid Zero could last for years because it works for Xi

The United States has suspended 26 Chinese airline flights scheduled for next month amid a dispute over Beijing’s Covid policies. The move came after China limited flights from US carriers including United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. China suspends flights if they bring too many infected passengers, a stark contrast to the US , which do not require Covid tests and have dismantled almost all border restrictions.

US suspends Chinese airline flights in growing dispute

(Updates with details of growing local concerns over restrictions in sixth paragraph)

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read

2022 Bloomberg LP