Politics
Asian Cup India vs Pakistan 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah praise Rohit Sharmas’ squad | Cricket News
As the nation rejoiced over India’s win against neighboring challengers Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Rohit Sharmas’ side for recording a 5-wicket win in their opening game at the Asian Cup 2022, Sunday August 28. Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian side for their superb skills and courage.
TeamIndia put in a spectacular overall performance in today’s AsiaCup2022 match. The team showed exceptional talent and courage. Congratulations to them on the win, PM Modi tweeted.
#TeamIndia achieve a spectacular performance in all areas today #AsiaCup2022 match. The team showed exceptional talent and courage. Congratulations to them for the victory. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022
The match seemed to be lagging early on with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma making an early exit but the thorns straightened up with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya taking India to victory inch by inch. The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India overcome rivals Pakistan in a thrilling five-wicket clash in the second leg of the 2022 Asian Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Jadeja crushed 35 while Pandya hammered 33 from 17 balls.
Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Team India
As the country celebrated India’s victory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Indian team. What a great start for Team India at the #AsiaCup2022. It was such a biting game. Congratulations to the whole team for this magnificent victory. Continue like that! he tweeted.
What a superb start for Team India at the #AsiaCup2022.
It was such a biting game. Congratulations to the whole team for this magnificent victory. Continue like that! pic.twitter.com/MyNOkILkeh
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2022
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also praised the Indian team and called it a dramatic victory against Pakistan. Boys in Blue does it again! Score a spectacular victory against Pakistan at the #AsiaCup2022 Tense moments but a clinical finish! Warmest congratulations #TeamIndia, Puri said in a tweet.
Boys in Blue does it again!
Score a dramatic win over Pakistan in #AsiaCup2022
Tense moments but a clinical finish!
Sincere congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #IndianCricketTeam #India @IndiaSports @BCCI pic.twitter.com/M9EDKNOo7x
Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 28, 2022
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also applaud the team
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: What a match thriller! Well done, #TeamIndia The beauty of sport is how it inspires and unites the country – with a sense of great joy and pride.
What a thriller of a match! Good game, #TeamIndia
The beauty of sport lies in the way it inspires and unites the country – with a sense of great joy and pride. #AsiaCup2022
Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2022
Meanwhile, the party’s general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also hailed India’s victory over Pakistan. Hooray! hm jiit ge / Congratulations to the Indian team for a glorious performance and victory. Well done, men in blue! jy behind! she tweeted.
Hooray! hm jiit ge /
Congratulations to Team India for a glorious performance and victory. Well done, men in blue!
you hid! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 28, 2022
Brief score: Pakistan 147 (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26) lost to India 148/5 in 19.4 v (Ravindra Jadeja 35, Hardik Pandya 33 no; Mohammad Nawaz 3/33)
(with contributions from the agency)
