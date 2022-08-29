Trump News Today: Judge to appoint special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents





A Florida federal judge said she was inclined to grant Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home.

The judge said this should not be construed as a final decision on the plaintiffs’ motion. A hearing is set for September 1.

The US Department of Justice suspected that the government search of his Florida home may uncover evidence of obstruction at the scene, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit released on Friday.

The president responded to the release of the document used to obtain a search warrant with a series of furious posts on his Truth Social platform, calling it further evidence of a witch hunt against him and total relationship subterfuge. public by federal law enforcement.

According to the 38-page document, FBI agents who examined the contents of boxes recovered from Mr. Trump in January 2021 found 184 unique documents bearing classification marks, along with 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 documents marked as secrets and 25 marked documents. as top secret.

HighlightsView latest update 1661745600Ashley Bidens’ stolen diary ended up with Project Veritas. Two pleaded guilty

The Justice Department’s announcement that two Florida residents pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport Ashley Bidens’ stolen diary and other stolen items across state lines is the latest chapter in a long saga of attempts by Trump and his allies to unearth embarrassing information about the president. Joe Biden and his children.

How Ashley Bidens’ stolen diary ended up with a media group

How did a media group end up with President Joe Bidens’ daughter’s diary?

Alex Woodward29 August 2022 05:00

1661742036Abortion rights and Democrats fight to control the Senate

Senator Bernie Sanders said Sunday he believes Democrats have a reasonable chance of retaining control of the Senate following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care and of the wave of anti-abortion laws at the state level. who followed.

The move is going to impact very badly on Republicans who believe women have no right to control their own bodies, he told ABCs This Week.

Democratic campaigns are spending big on sending messages about abortion rights and tying Republicans to draconian reproductive health and bodily autonomy laws in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections. DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison told CBS Face the Nation that abortion rights will be extremely important in November.

While some GOP candidates are now easing their hardline anti-abortion platforms, Republican-led efforts to restrict abortion access and criminalize care are in full swing in the United States, where abortion is banned. in 12 states and more than 20 million women lost access to care within two months of the Supreme Court ruling.

A wave of anti-abortion laws are now in effect. Others are coming

Two months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, abortion is banned in 12 states and more than 20 million women have lost access to care, reports Alex Woodward

Alex Woodward29 August 2022 04:00

1661738436Beto ORourke hospitalized with bacterial infection, postpones campaign events

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto Orourke has suspended campaign events after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection, he announced Sunday.

Although my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso as recommended by doctors, he said.

He was released from hospital, according to his campaign.

Alex Woodward29 August 2022 03:00

1661734836There’s no doubt there are strains of authoritarianism in the GOP, says Republican governor

Republican Marylands Gov. Larry Hogan said there was no doubt when asked if there were strains of authoritarianism in the GOP.

I am one of those who speak out, he said.

Meanwhile, officials and pundits are sounding the alarm over a surge in Republican-led efforts to overturn Democratic elections and a wave of candidates who have denied the 2020 election results and promoted theories of conspiracy.

Evolving anti-democratic threats could trigger electoral chaos, experts warn

Secretaries of state and suffrage experts warn of a burst of legislation aimed at overturning election results and a wave of prominent Holocaust deniers running for office

Alex Woodward29 August 2022 02:00

1661731236Bernie Sanders slams Republicans vying for debt relief while backing corporate tax breaks

Bernie Sanders chastised GOP critics of Joe Bidens’ plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt per borrower, contrasting their outrage with their support for Donald Trump’s 2017 tax plan that slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

I don’t hear any of those Republicans screaming when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires, the progressive Vermont senator told ABC This Week on Sunday.

I know it’s shocking to some Republicans that the government does, on occasion, do something for working families and low-income people, he said. Suddenly, when you do something for workers, it’s a terrible idea.

Bernie Sanders slams GOP for squabbling over student debt relief

Progressive lawmakers praise Biden’s cancellation plan while stressing urgent need to cut higher education costs and promote tuition-free college

Alex Woodward29 August 2022 01:00

1661724036Evolving and deepening anti-democratic threats could trigger electoral chaos, officials and experts warn

Election experts and state secretaries are sounding the alarm, warning that an explosion of legislation and a wave of prominent Holocaust deniers running for office to enact it are giving anti-democratic actors the tools to make what bogus attempts to undo the 2020 results could not, and with a greater chance of success.

The perverse creativity of electoral subversion is growing, says expert.

Independents Alex Woodward reports:

Evolving anti-democratic threats could trigger electoral chaos, experts warn

Secretaries of state and suffrage experts warn of a burst of legislation aimed at overturning election results and a wave of prominent Holocaust deniers running for office

Alex WoodwardAugust 28, 2022 11:00 PM

1661721401GOP governor says we don’t know if FBI search was a witch hunt or serious federal crimes’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, among Republican critics of Donald Trump, echoed other GOP officials calling for transparency in the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago.

But he sought to distance himself from the former president’s full-throated defense and did not echo their claims that the investigation was politically motivated. He previously called the GOP reactions mere reactions and said the research was warranted.

I think some Republicans are saying, without you showing us more, we don’t think it can be political, he told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

On the one hand, it could be, as some Republicans think, just, you know, just a political witch hunt, he said. On the other hand, it could be very serious, you know, federal crimes. We do not know yet.

Alex WoodwardAugust 28, 2022 10:16 PM

1661716809 Safety of significant number of witnesses at stake in leaking information about FBI raid, says DOJ

The Justice Department has warned a federal magistrate that the safety of a significant number of witnesses would be put at risk by forcing federal prosecutors to reveal more parts of an affidavit that led to the FBI search in Mar-a -The girlfriend.

The warning came on Friday, in the form of a previously sealed memo explaining the redactions officials made to the document.

Prosecutors warn that documents marked for redaction must remain sealed to protect the security and privacy of a significant number of civilian witnesses.

The Independents John Bowden reports from Washington:

Witnesses put at risk by releasing information about FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, DoJ says

DoJ memo explains redactions to affidavit leading to Trump search warrant

Alex WoodwardAugust 28, 2022 9:00 PM

1661715000ICYMI: Judge to appoint third-party attorney to review FBI raid evidence

A federal judge in Florida has hinted that she may be inclined to grant his request to have a special master review documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Aileen M Cannon signaled on Saturday that she agreed with Trump’s legal team to appoint an impartial third-party attorney to review the documents. However, she added that her order should not be construed as a final decision on the plaintiffs’ motion.

She gave the government until Tuesday to present its case in the case and scheduled a court hearing for Thursday.

Judge to appoint third-party attorney to review evidence of FBI raid in Trump victory

Trump and his lawyers called the search of his Mar-a-Lago home politically motivated, over-the-top and shockingly aggressive

Alex WoodwardAugust 28, 2022 8:30 PM

166171136859% of Republican voters want Trump to run in 2024

The new USA Today/Ipsos poll found that 59% of Republican respondents want Trump to run in the 2024 presidential election, while 82% think he can win.

The survey was carried out between August 18 and August 22 in particular, after the search of the FBI in its Mar-a-Lago compound and the suspicions of the Ministry of Justice of obstruction and national security problems among 2,3445 people questioned.

Alex WoodwardAugust 28, 2022 7:29 PM

