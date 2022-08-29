The ‘most dangerous person’ next to Xi Jinping has been missing for 27 days

As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China approaches, senior CCP officials have attracted a lot of attention. Yet at this crucial moment, Wang Huning and Zhao Leji, two members of the Politburo Standing Committee have not been seen for 27 years, stoking a plethora of speculation.

MTN said that after a two-week secret meeting in Beidaihe, Hebei Province, five of the seven members have made public appearances since August 16: Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang and Han Zheng. However, Wang and Zhao disappeared.

According to a report by Xinhua, Wang was last seen on July 30, when he attended the opening ceremony of the China National Version Museum. But since August 1, Wang Hu Ning has not been seen since 27 consecutive days.

As the 20th National Congress approaches, Wang, who is responsible for the ideology construction and development, could help Xi prepare reports for Congress, according to Aboluowang.

“The most dangerous person” next to Xi Jinping

According Wikipedia, Wang contributed to the programs of the three CCP leaders, so he is called the “political makeup artist”. He helped prepare former Chinese Communist Party Secretary Jiang Zemin’s “Three Representatives” doctrine for Hu Jintao’s “Prospects for Scientific Development” and then Xi Jinping’s “Xi Thought”. All were from Wang.

Hugh Hewitt, a well-known person in the American media, published an article in the Washington Post on December 16, 2021, claiming that Wang, one of seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, had “extraordinary influence” over Xi and based on this, Hewitt said, that Wang “is the most dangerous person in the world” .

MTN said Wang is a former professor at the Faculty of International Politics at Fudan University in Shanghai. So far, Wang has been in Zhongnanhai for 27 years and is the longest-staying person among the current leaders of the Chinese Communist Party.

During the 19th National Congress, Wang was suddenly elevated to the crucial position of the highest power, becoming a member of the Standing Committee of the General Political Bureau and became Xi’s top adviser.

According The old timessome analysts believe that Wang has continually promoted Marxism to Xi, constantly “praising and killing” (a Chinese idiom for excessive praise or flattery that traps people).

An author calling himself “Zhuge – Senior Adviser previously published an article on The old times with the title “Brother Xi, if you don’t turn around, it will all be over!” “The article said that Xi did well in the first 5 years of his rule, as evidenced by his determination and actions to eradicate high officials who were corrupt and harmed the people. He quickly conquered the people’s hearts. But after the 19th National Congress, when his “confidant” Wang came to power, Xi, who was once highly respected, turned into an evil ruler, and very far from what a human being should be.

The author said that he himself doubted that there was anyone who could reasonably talk to Xi, otherwise the flatterer would not have been able to lift Xi to the clouds again and again and then to throw it over and over again. Wang, the ideological conservative, has long been familiar with Xi’s likes and dislikes and “destroys Xi” relentlessly.

Zhao Leji sent “black documents” to Xi?

When Wang disappeared, Zhao, another member of the Standing Committee and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, also disappeared.

Zhao’s absence also caught the attention of the outside world. Professor Zhang Tianliang, news commentator, said that this will be a critical moment for the positions of officials after the 20th National Congress. Zhao, as secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, may be busy revising senior officials’ “black documents” during this period, to provide Xi with reference information for personnel arrangements. Once Xi catches the Achilles’ heel of these top officials, he will naturally have the upper hand in the senior executive arrangements game.

In contrast, according to CCP practice, members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection must be renewed after the XX National Congress. Recently, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection began to replace the staff, the heads of discipline inspection and supervision of at least 12 central agencies were replaced. Zhang Chunsheng, deputy secretary general of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and head of the Bureau of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, was transferred to the post of deputy minister of internal affairs, which sparked much speculation.

According cisocial.netoutsiders noted that during the reshuffle process, although many Central Commission officials were transferred, some were relegated to sub-departments, which showed Xi’s displeasure with some members of the Central Commission for Discipline Control.