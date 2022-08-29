



The coming months will be difficult due to rising energy prices, but it is Russian President Vadimir Putin who is to blame and who resigned from him to reduce bills, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would write foolishly in an article from the Mail on Sunday. Record petrol prices in Europe Gas on the European market is currently at a record cost, it costs around 320 euros per MWh. see more Whoever succeeds me next month as prime minister will announce a massive support package for those struggling with the rising cost of living to be delivered by the head of government. The coming months will be difficult, if not very difficult. Our energy bills will be staggering. For many of us, the cost of heating a home is already terrifying. Johnson admitted but, he added, is confident the UK will pull through and still have a bright future ahead of them. It reminds you of who is to blame and what is at stake. It was Putin’s barbaric invasion that spooked the energy markets. It is Putin’s war that is costing British consumers dearly. That’s why your energy bill doubles. I’m afraid Putin knows that. He likes that. And he wants us to bow down. He thinks the nice European politicians won’t have the heart to fight – that over the next winter we’ll throw down our gloves, lift the sanctions and start running for Russian oil and gas. will be drafted by the British Prime Minister. They pointed out that such a concession would be sheer folly, as Putin’s position weakens every month, and his ability to intimidate and blackmail less and less. Make sure the government comes to the aid of the rising cost of living crisis. He added that huge sums have already been allocated from the budget to support the payment of bills, and next month, regardless of the post of prime minister, the government will announce a massive package of financial support. Johnson stressed that the UK has the ability to provide such aid and has already shown it in response to the economic downturn following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We still have to support the Ukrainians If Putin has the right to murder and wreak havoc, to change the borders of Europe by force, he will simply start again, elsewhere on the margins of the former Soviet Union. Other countries have learned that violence and aggression can pay off, which will trigger a new cycle of political and economic instability. Therefore, we must continue to support the Ukrainians and their military successes are still remarkable. Woodymyr Zeenski has shown that his country is basically unbeatable. Now is the time for the West to double its support, not falter, argues the British Prime Minister. From October home energy prices in the UK will rise by 80%, meaning that with typical consumption your bills will rise from £1,971 to £3,549 a year, and are expected to top 6,000 next year. book





