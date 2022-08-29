No return | eKathimerini.com





I’ve spent the last 12-13 years completely torn about where the country is headed. There were days when I woke up thinking Greece was literally heading to hell, then went to bed thinking I had overreacted and everything would be fine. My friends and acquaintances got used to these movements and stopped paying attention to them after a while. Greece and the Greeks have undoubtedly been tested by successive crises during these years. It’s a wonder how we’ve succeeded, having been constantly in the red or on the verge of one disaster or another. We have been through bankruptcy, political chaos, massive social crisis, hope for recovery, the opportunistic but very instructive adventures of 2015, devastating fires and other effects of climate change. We have come to the brink of war with Turkey and returned to an era of recovery, only to be slammed by the pandemic and now more political uncertainty and the frightening prospect of being left without a government as a result of the new electoral system . One of the most alarming scenarios currently being considered is a protracted pre-election period defined by a Balkan style of political confrontation, with parties vying for favor with pledges as society bends under the pressure of the rising cost of life. Then there is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who constantly flirts with the prospect of a crash with Greece as he fights for his political and physical survival. The combination of these two factors can bring unpleasant surprises as the elections approach. The solution cannot and must not lie in the formation of an artificial and apolitical government. Citizens must weigh the facts and consider the risks before making their decision and determining our future. Suddenly, back to the swing between pessimism and optimism. The good thing is that when a country has already been through so much, when it has already looked into the abyss, it tends to look to the future with an almost metaphysical optimism. I often feel the innate magnetic force that would like us to become like the Balkans or even the Middle East, but I am convinced that we will resist, as we have done so far. And there’s always the mini-movie I play in my head when I’m feeling down: I imagine myself flying from the old Elliniko airport in the 1980s from a country that looked like a nation in difficulty in the Middle East and then returning to a new, European Greece at the new Athens International Airport. We may still be able to be knocked down, but we will not return to this time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1191957/no-going-back/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos