Report: Vince McMahon Paid $5 Million To Donald Trump’s Charity; was not reported as a WWE expense | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon paid a total of $5 million to the now-defunct Donald J. Trump Foundation in 2007 and 2009, according to Wall Street’s Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann. Log.

That money would have served as part of the company’s $19.6 million in unrecorded expenses that McMahon should have disclosed, according to an SEC filing.

According to Variety’s Todd Spangler in July, WWE said in a filing with the SEC that it plans to revise its financial statements dating back to 2019 to account for $14.6 million in previously unrecorded expenses.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, the bulk of those payouts were in response to allegations of sexual misconduct against McMahon and another WWE executive.

Amid the allegations, McMahon resigned from the company, handing WWE over to his daughter Stephanie and executive Nick Khan.

However, an additional filing with the SEC revealed an additional $5 million in undisclosed McMahon payments, but WWE did not reveal the reasoning behind them.

This money was reportedly donated to former President Donald Trump’s charity after he appeared on WWE programs in 2007 and 2009. A total of $4 million was donated in 2007 and $1 million in 2009 .

Most notably, Trump participated in the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23 in 2007, when he helped shave McMahon’s head after Bobby Lashley (managed by Trump) took down Umaga (managed by McMahon).

In 2009, Trump was involved in a storyline in which he bought Monday Night Raw before later selling it back to McMahon.

WWE said in the SEC filing that it had “preliminarily determined that certain payments Vince McMahon agreed to make during the period from 2006 through 2022 (including amounts paid and payable to future), and which were not recorded in WWE’s consolidated financial statements, should have been expensed in the quarters in which these agreements were entered into.”

Matty Breisch of ClutchPoints explained the issue in question.

“What is a problem, however, is the concept of paying that money out without putting it on the official books, because that creates all sorts of tax issues, which is not ideal for a publicly traded company,” Briesch wrote.

The relationship between McMahon/WWE and Trump goes back decades.

The Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey notably hosted WrestleManias IV and V in the late 1980s. Trump was also interviewed by Jesse “The Body” Ventura at WrestleMania XX in 2004. Trump was listed in the wing WWE Hall of Fame celebrities in 2013.

