Imran Khan pushes hard for early elections – The Diplomat





The pulse | Politics | South Asia

The former Pakistani Prime Minister is convinced that free and fair elections would bring him back to power.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan August 20, 2022.

Credit: AP Photo/WK YousafzaiAdvertisement

The President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been charged under the country’s anti-terrorism law for making threatening remarks against senior police officials. He is also due to appear in court on August 31 to face contempt proceedings for threatening a female judge.

In addition, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show cause notice to Khan regarding his party’s receipt of funds from prohibited sources and demanded that he appear before the electoral regulator. If found guilty under the terrorism law, or in contempt of court or prohibited fundraising cases, Khan could be disqualified from politics for life.

These cases indicate that the coalition government of Pakistan, with the support of state institutions, has decided to take up the political challenge posed by Khan. Rejecting Khans’ demands for an early general election, the Shehbaz Sharif government has made it clear that it will only hold the election on schedule next year.

This is something Khan is not ready to accept.

Diplomat BriefWeekly newsletterN

Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific.

Receive the newsletter

After accusing his electoral base in recent months of all sorts of hyper-nationalist and foreign conspiracy claims, Khan now believes that free and fair elections at this point could return him to power. In his quest for elections to be held soon, he targeted anyone he believed was trying to undermine his plans.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 a month.

This stubbornness has come to a point where Khan is now trying to use his political capital to undermine the country’s already struggling economy in order to secure a snap election. Reports indicate that Khan ordered the PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to block the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Ahead of the IMF board meeting, scheduled for August 29, which is expected to give the final note to reviving Pakistan’s stalled bailout package, KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra made it clear to the government federal government that it would be next to impossible to provide a provincial surplus this year.

It is important to note that the requirement for a provincial surplus was a condition agreed with the IMF for the relaunch of the bailout program. A senior PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry, even explicitly stated that PTI-led provincial governments would disrupt the IMF deal if new elections are not announced.

It is pertinent to mention that the court cases against Khan began to mount rapidly after months of no action. These cases also coincided with arrests of PTI leaders, including Khan’s chief of staff and pro-PTI journalists. This is perhaps an indication that all back channel efforts to keep Khan at bay have not produced the desired results. One of the reasons for this is that the PTI President is not ready to trust the people he believes were involved in his ousting from power in the first place.

Advertising

In the coming weeks, if Khan feels politically or legally isolated, he could go further and dissolve the Punjab and KP provincial assemblies. A free and fair election in these two provinces would surely bring the PTI back to power.

However, it is unlikely that the Khan party will win elections in these two provinces even if it decides to dissolve the assemblies. The ECP, if led by powerful institutions, could find countless reasons to block the electoral process. Moreover, the coalition government could end up finding loopholes in the constitution to impose governorship rule while the courts could offer legal backing to such an effort.

If these efforts on the part of the PTI President do not result in new elections, it can be expected that he will leverage his massive public appeal and take to the streets. All of these movements will gain clarity in the next four to five weeks as the country moves closer to November, the month when the next army chief will be appointed.

Pakistan appears only weeks away from a major political and constitutional confrontation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2022/08/imran-khan-pushing-hard-for-early-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos