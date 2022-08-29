A bright future for India’s EV industry: Narendra Modi

The future of India’s electric vehicle sector is bright, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 28. supply, demand and ecosystem.

According to Prime Minister Modi, many incentives are offered to EV buyers as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the EV ecosystem. The government has taken many measures, including simplifying the loan application process and offering income tax refunds.

Read also : Growth of electric vehicles is the start of a quiet revolution, says Modi

“To boost supply, work is also being done at a rapid pace to introduce PLI programs in automotive and automotive component manufacturing,” he said. Many political decisions have also been made to prepare a solid electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“A battery swap policy has also been introduced in the 2022 financial budget,” the prime minister said.

According to Mr Modi, India said at COP-26 that it would get 50 PCs of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030. “We have set a ‘Net Zero’ target for 2070 “said the Prime Minister.

Read also : EV battery rules are likely within a month

Modi expressed his joy over Maruti Suzuki’s involvement in projects such as biofuels, ethanol blending and hybrid electric vehicles. He also suggested Suzuki start initiatives with compressed biomethane gas.

The Prime Minister congratulated everyone connected with Suzuki Corporation in front of the group. According to PM Modi, the success of Maruti-Suzuki also represents the strong collaboration between India and Japan.

The relationship between the two countries has improved considerably over the past eight years. Many development initiatives including the Gujarat-Maharashtra High Speed ​​Railway and the Rudraksha Center in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh are illustrations of India-Japan friendship, he said. The Prime Minister pointed out that Gujarat and Japan have a relationship that goes beyond just diplomatic relations.

Read also : Delhi government aims to roll out 18,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2024

“Today, Prime Minister Kishida continues his efforts to bring our countries together,” Prime Minister Modi said, recalling former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He recalled Suzuki’s entry into Gujarat 13 years ago and Gujarat’s determination to show itself as a good example of administration.

“I am happy that Gujarat has kept its promise with Suzuki and that Suzuki has also carried out Gujarat’s wishes with equal dignity. Gujarat has become one of the major automobile manufacturing hubs in the world,” he said. declared.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida extended his best wishes for the occasion and noted that Maruti Suzuki’s expansion over a 40-year period embodies the strong economic ties between India and Japan.

Read also : The transition to electric vehicles in major cities will happen much faster than expected

He praised Suzuki’s leadership for realizing the potential of the Indian market and said: “I consider that we owe this success to the understanding and support of the Indian people and government.

Recently, India’s economic growth has further accelerated thanks to various support measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

He informed that many other Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing in India. He also underlined the significance of this year as India and Japan mark 70 years of their relationship.

“Together with Prime Minister Modi, I am determined to undertake the efforts to further develop the ‘Japan-India strategic and global partnership’ and realize a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific,'” he added.

(With contributions from the agency)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Topics