



BEIJING, August 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –The 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation (the “Forum”) opened on August 25 in Beijing, Chinacombining online and offline events and sessions. Chinese President Xi Jinpingand President of Senegal Macky Hallwho is the African Co-Chair of FOCAC, sent congratulatory letters to the Forum. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, read the presidents’ letters and delivered a keynote speech.

5th China-Africa Media Cooperation Forum opens in Beijing

Huang noted that the letters fully reflect the great significance of China–Africa cooperation of the leaders, as well as their high expectations for deepening media cooperation and a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Africa. Since its inception 10 years ago, the Forum has provided an important platform for Chinese and African media to facilitate dialogue and cooperation and played an important role in deepening China–Africa friendship and strengthened the bonds between people. Media from both sides upheld the spirit of friendly cooperation and worked continuously to safeguard fairness and justice, telling stories about China–Africa cooperation in the new era and shoulder responsibilities for advancing global development, promoting the common values ​​of mankind, and actively creating an atmosphere of international public opinion of consistent development and cooperation. Chinese and African media will also promote innovation convergence and deepen cooperation in digital technology and digital economy to strengthen exchanges, share opportunities and improve digital governance capabilities. The opening ceremony was hosted by Xu LinDeputy Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), China. Gregoire NdjakaCEO of the African Broadcasting Union, Chen JiningMayor of beijingand Chushi KasandaMinister of Information and Media, Zambiadelivered opening remarks. The two-day event also featured an exhibition titled “A Decade of Achievements: China-Africa Media Cooperation (2012-2022)”. Theme “New vision, new development and new cooperation“, the Forum held sessions on media development policy, content cooperation and innovation, as well as the application of new technologies and digital convergence. The Forum released a joint statement that reviews the decade of achievements of China–Africa media cooperation. Mapping prospects and plans for future media development, he proposedfive initiativesincluding deepening of cooperation and communication, support global development, tell stories of China–Africa friendship, promote the development of digital mediaand strengthen youth exchanges. In addition, the Forum featured events such as the first broadcast exhibition of African programs in China and a short collection of videos on the subject of “my story of China–Africa friendship. It also released 12 cooperative achievements in terms of program co-broadcasting, documentary creation, program innovation and new media cooperation. The forum was co-organized by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, Beijing Municipal People’s Government and the African Broadcasting Union. Over 240 Chinese and foreign delegates from over 40 countries and regions attended the forum. SOURCE The 5th China-Africa Media Cooperation Forum

