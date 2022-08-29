Politics
Asian Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delighted after India’s thrilling win over Pakistan
Asian Cup 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hailed India’s courage and composure in a 5-wicket win over Pakistan in a thriller in Dubai on Sunday August 28.
India beat Pakistan in a thriller in their 2022 Asian Cup opener (AP Photo)
STRONG POINTS
- India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Dubai on Sunday
- Prime Minister Modi hailed India’s courage and composure
- Hardik Pandya was named Player of the Match
On Sunday August 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India after their thrilling win over Pakistan in their Asian Cup 2022 opener in Dubai. India kept their nerves in a final thriller as they beat their rivals by 5 wickets to open their campaign in the continental tournament with a narrow win.
Prime Minister Modi took to social media to hail the serious and solid efforts of Rohit Sharma and his men.
“#TeamIndia put in a spectacular all-around performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team showed exceptional skill and courage. Congratulations to them on the win,” the Prime Minister said Modi in a tweet.
India vs Pakistan, Asian Cup: Highlights | Report
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed India’s efforts in their 5-wicket win.
#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance today #AsiaCup2022 match. The team showed exceptional talent and courage. Congratulations to them for the victory.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022
What a superb start for Team India at the #AsiaCup2022.
It was such a biting game. Congratulations to the whole team for this magnificent victory. Continue like that! pic.twitter.com/MyNOkILkeh
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2022
Hardik Pandya was India’s player of the match as the in-form all-rounder hit a quick shot 33 from just 17 balls and went unbeaten to lead India beyond the finish line, successfully chasing 148 in the 2022 Asian Cup opener. Hardik got valuable support from Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 34 out of 29 after youngsters Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz caught the Indian first order with regular counters.
India lost KL Rahul for 0 in the first over and Rohit Sharma struggled to start for his 18 ball 12. However, Virat Kohli anchored India’s pursuit with a 35 from 34 ball.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his best and his four wickets included the precious scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s envious numbers of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, sparked a Pakistan batting slump.
Young tailor Arshdeep Singh also returned decent numbers of 2 for 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were smashed by speed dealers, a first for India in the version the shortest.
— ENDS —
