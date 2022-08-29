Pakistan welcomes Turkish planes carrying relief for flood victims





Two planes carrying relief supplies from Turkey landed in Karachi last night. The shipments sent by the Turkish government are part of a pledge by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help Pakistan as it suffers flooding following catastrophic monsoon rains. According to the details, Turkey’s Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, handed over the relief goods to Pakistan’s Energy Minister, Khurram Dastagir Khan at Jinnah International Airport. Relief items include tents, medicine, food and other essentials. Two more planes loaded with relief will land in Karachi on Monday. On the other hand, more relief items from Turkey would also be handed over to Pakistani authorities through other means. First plane landed in Karachi with relief supplies from Turkey

Thank you Turks pic.twitter.com/Ij1M34plt5 — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) August 28, 2022 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the Turkish President on rescue and relief operations and assistance from other countries amid the calamity. Read more: NA President Calls on Pakistani Community in Canada to Help Flood Victims Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to extend all kinds of support to the “brotherly people of Pakistan at this difficult time, as always”. The international community helps Pakistan The international community has expressed solidarity and support for Pakistan, announcing donations for flood relief. Countries have extended aid to flood-hit Pakistan. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, in addition to $100,000 in immediate relief for flood victims in Pakistan. The European Union is providing 1.8 million in humanitarian aid to families affected by flash floods in large parts of Pakistan. This latest funding comes on top of last week’s $350,000 allocation to help residents of Pakistan’s flood-hit Balochistan province. Read more: Prime Minister to assess relief efforts in flood-affected Sindh districts Funding is allocated to EU humanitarian partners operating on the ground to meet the immediate needs of affected families, including through the provision of temporary emergency shelter, food and drinking water, cash transfers and services primary health care. Saudi Arabias The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center dispatched an emergency relief convoy in July for flood-affected people in the Balochistan region of Pakistan. Again on Thursday, Saudi Arabia pledged its full support to the flood victims and reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to stand by Pakistan. China announced on Wednesday that it would provide relief and cash assistance to Pakistan, hit by flash floods and destruction of property, which have left thousands of people stranded since mid-June. The United Nations will launch a flash appeal for $160 million on Tuesday to help millions of people affected by unprecedented monsoon rains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pakistan-welcomes-turkish-planes-carrying-relief-goods-for-flood-victims/

