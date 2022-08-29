Widodo must make the G20 agenda resonate on the home front

At the same time, he sells the benefits of the presidency to domestic audiences like everything from a boost in tourism and hospitality to opportunities to increase investment on the sidelines of G20 meetings.

This message was well received at home, with a palpable sense of pride among Indonesians at the moment of leadership the G20 is offering their country. But for international audiences, Indonesia now faces the challenge of proving its ability to deliver results from a divided G20.

Indonesia’s unique position

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine not only exacerbated the global economic turmoil the G20 was designed to prevent, and addressing it threatened to make the group itself politically untenable. If the G20 presidency was in the hands of a G7 state or one of the developing members with close ties to Moscow, there might not be a G20 summit this year.

That the group is not dead in the water is due to Indonesia’s unique position in the developing world as a bridge between these two great forces within the G20, and the skillful diplomacy of its president and its officials.

But there is a risk that the relief from securing the schedule for G20 meetings will lead to complacent expectations about what those meetings might accomplish. Former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa was surely alluding to this risk when he observed in a recent interview that there is a very important distinction between presidency and leadership.

Indonesia can and should push against the odds for a deal at the G20, not just on its signature issues, but also on World Trade Organization reform, building on the welcome momentum of the self -called MC12 ministerial meeting.

Ambitions must be kept high for Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, which offers an opportunity to anchor the institutions and process of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, to which Australia is a signatory, so that its potential as a instrument of regional economic integration can be achieved.

Admittedly, these issues do not automatically capture the public imagination in any country and certainly not in Indonesia, where voters have more tangible concerns. But as Natalegawa says, policymakers must have the courage to inform the general public about how things are really going on the outside, rather than simply being dictated by what they think the public wants. hear and expect from them.

The Widodo administration has worked hard to justify its investment of time, resources and political capital in the G20 this year on the grounds that it addresses voters’ short-term concerns about food and energy costs and justifies a general sense of Indonesia’s growing importance in world affairs. .

But this is a somewhat limited domestic political base for Indonesian activism on the world stage. An ongoing agenda for reformers and internationalists will not only be to highlight how engagement with multilateral institutions solves the problems that voters think they have, but to highlight the problems and opportunities that voters don’t recognize are in front of them, and how the Indonesian agency is key to realizing those opportunities.

Certainly, it is the work of years and decades, not the months that remain until the crucial moment of the summit of the G20 leaders in November.

But a sharper national understanding of Indonesia’s global interests among voters, media and politicians will be an essential ingredient for Indonesia to maximize its potential as a champion of developing economies’ interests in global and regional cooperation. .

Liam Gammon is a researcher at the East Asian Bureau of Economic Research and an editor at the East Asia Forum (www.eastasiaforum.org) at the Crawford School of Public Policy at ANUs College of Asia and the Pacific.