



A viral photo has sparked excitement on several social media platforms, including Twitter. This photo shows Barron Trump towering over a woman, indicating her height. Barron is the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump – the only son Donald had with his third wife Melania Trump.

When this image went viral, the 16-year-old surprised many by being much taller than his father and mother. Let’s dig deeper into Barron’s later years, including when he grew from a little boy to a towering teenager.

Details on Barron Trump and the viral photo Barron Trump with his parents at the funeral of Ivana Trump | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Barron made history by becoming the first son to live in the White House since the days of JFK Jr. All three presidents before Trump, including Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama, were fathers of daughters.

Unlike his older half-siblings, Barron has been in the spotlight after a photo emerged in social media circles raising questions about his height. His famous photo on Twitter was released on Father’s Day in June 2022, although it was taken on Mother’s Day in May 2021, details Reddit. Standing 6ft 7in tall, reports the New York Post, Barron inspired people to use hashtags like “New Trump Tower” and “Barron Trump”.

Barron is fluent in English and Slovenian as his mother is of Slovenian descent. He was often spotted with his parents in public, particularly boarding and disembarking from Air Force One when Trump was president. Recently, he was seen attending the funeral of Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

How tall are Melania, Donald and Barron Trump? And where does Barron get his size from?

According to Snopes, former President Trump is 6-foot-3, while his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, is 5-foot-11. Surprisingly, their son Barron is indeed 6ft 7in in July 2021.

As Medical News Today reports, the main factor influencing height is genetic makeup or DNA. Everyone is born with height-dictating genes, which control how tall they will become. Typically, DNA contributes 80% of a person’s height.

Other factors influencing height are nutrition, underlying medical conditions, and hormones. About 700 genes control height in humans, making it difficult to predict their exact height. Some studies show that complete nutrition during development can lead to taller children. A person continues to grow in stature until he reaches 18 years of age.

Since children inherit genes that control height from their parents, Barron gets his height from his parents. His parents are also relatively taller than the average person.

Barron Trump’s upbringing and interest in sports

When Barron was young, he attended school at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in New York for his basic education. Famous people who attended this school include actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and writer Herman Melville.

When the former first family moved to the White House, Barron joined St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, unlike the children of former presidents over the past 35 years who attended Sidwell Friends, in Bethesda, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Currently, Barron attends college preparatory school Oxbridge Academy, located just 15 minutes from Mar-a-Lago. In 2011, billionaire Bill Kock established the school, which sits on a 54-acre compass. The average annual fee is $34,800 for high school learners.

After enrolling in Oxbridge, it’s likely the former first lady will continue to spend her time in South Florida, where the family lives at their members-only Mar-a-Lago club.

Barron plays both football and golf. He was previously spotted wearing an Arsenal Football Club shirt in 2017 while on the White House lawn. According to Newsunzip, he also played with DC United under-12s as a midfielder at RFK Stadium and on Arlington Soccer Association under-14 teams.

