Before the launch of INS Vikrant, the PLA media are pushing propaganda. Call it serving with sickness

VSHina is plagued by heated speculation about the upcoming 20th Party Congress. Drought and heat waves disrupt life. Other US senators visit Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army intensifies its propaganda on the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. A Chinese vlogger explains how India failed to reform its agricultural sector. Chinascope brings big news from China and the world.

China over the week

The season of speculation about President Xi Jinping’s quest for a third term is fueling the search for signs to explain what’s next.

A Chinese buzzword capturing Xi’s power in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) saw relative decline throughout August,wroteChinese Media Projectwith David Bandursky. Liang ge queli(Two establishments) is an expression promoted to cement Xi’s place at the heart of the CCP. Chinese politicians seeking to curry favor with Xi used the phrase extensively in February and March in their articles inPeople’s Daily.

This was followed by the National People’s Congress where top leaders tried to get closer to Xi by repeating the phrase in their columns. Now his relative decline can be explained by the conclusion of the Beidaihe meeting and the cementing of future political roles the time to praise with sycophant Xi has passed. We will see if the use of the expression resumes in September before the 20th Party Congress.

Meanwhile, Bill Bishop ofSinocismhasto analyseglobal mentions of Xi Jinping inPeople’s Dailyuntil June and July. In July, Xi Jinping appeared in a total of 683 articles in thePeople’s Daily. That’s down slightly from the 713 articles the General Secretary recorded in June. But it was still well above its May level of 600,wroteBishop in his popular newsletter.

We have to wait and see what the decline in the use ofLiang ge quelimeans. But we shouldn’t read the sign as a challenge to Xi’s authority. Forget that,wroteveteran Chinese journalist Dexter Roberts.

Don’t read the latest gossip about Li challenging Xi as anything other than gossip. Xi will almost certainly pursue a third term, making history the most powerful Chinese leader in generations.wroteRoberts in his new column forSupChina.

Meanwhile, heat waves and historic drought are making matters worse. Southern China is currentlydo the experiencethe longest drought since the country started keeping the record 60 years ago.

Images of wildfires in Chongqing have circulated widely on Chinese social media. ThehashtagThe Chongqing mountain fire has been viewed 2.74 billion times on Weibo.

China is now trying to use rain-seeding drones to end drought in Sichuan province, the country’s breadbasket and other worst-hit regions. The drought is likely to impact the agricultural season in Sichuan and other regions. This raised concerns about food safety.

Last Sunday, the drought had affected at least 2.46 million people and about 2.2 million hectares of agricultural land in nine provinces of the Yangtze River basin, including Sichuan and neighboring metropolis Chongqing, according to the Ministry of Resources. in water,South China Morning Postreported.

The drought and the heat wave pushed China to fall back on coal to fill the energy supply gap. Companies in the southern regions have been Toldto reduce their power consumption.

A look at Taiwan

On August 26, US Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit. On Friday, she met with President Tsai Ing-Wen and affirmed her support for freedom and democracy in Taiwan.

Previously, Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. Just a few days ago, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb conducted adelegationfollowed byanother onecomposed of Japanese politicians from all parties led by Keiji Furuya during a three-day visit.

As Blackburn wrapped up its visit to Taiwan, the US Navy sent two guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville of the 7th Fleet through the Taiwan Strait. The US 7th Fleet said the cruiser transited through a corridor in the strait that lies beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command hascontinuedconduct live-fire exercises, including one on August 26, and several PLA aircraftFlyin the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone over the past few days.

Meanwhile, an analysis ofReuterssuggests that Beijing is trying to blur the middle line with Taiwan—an imaginary line across the Taiwan Strait separating the two countries. They want to increase the pressure on us with the ultimate goal of making us abandon the middle line, Taiwan officialToldReuters.

But Beijing has more to worry about than just blurring the middle line. A report on the impact of Taiwan’s potential conflict in the future indicates that nearly $2.6 trillion could evaporate of the world market. The report was shared with the Chinese State Council, according to Nikkei Asian Review, where it shocked more than one.

The report, prepared by China’s national security agencies, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security said China’s economy could suffer badly if the United States, Europe and Japan impose targeted sanctions on China over the Taiwan conflict.

Become bitter towards INS Vikrant

As the Indian Navy prepares to launch its first locally built aircraft carrier INC Vikrant, the PLA media has attempted to undermine the carriers capabilities through propaganda articles.

Although India has high expectations for the first locally produced aircraft carrier, in fact, the aircraft carrier still faces many problems and it will take time to develop a full combat capability.Even so, the design of the aircraft carrier still has major flaws. In the previous sea trial, the aircraft carrier had obvious pitching under high-speed sailing, and the bow was up and down,saidan article published on the official website of the PLA. The title of the article reads: Indian-made aircraft carriers can serve in case of illness.

The article mentions four capability shortfalls that INS Vikrant still faces despite being ready for launch. The byline of the article has aWar name,suggesting that the original author is affiliated with the PLA propaganda department.

Besides the high seas, Indo-Chinese geopolitical competition is intensifying in Sri Lanka. Recently, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lankapublishedan article about Yuan Wang 5 docking at Hambantota port in Sri Lanka with derogatory remarks against India.

Thinking back to the great history of the island, Sri Lanka has overcome aggression from its northern neighbor 17 times, colonization from the west for 450 years and a war on terror for nearly 3 decades, still stands tall in the world with courage and pride. , wrote Qi Zhenhong.

The High Commission of India in Colombora responded to the article byTweeter, His view of Sri Lanka’s northern neighbor may be influenced by the behavior of his own country. India, we assure you, is very different.

China in the world news

India’s border dispute with China may seem stuck in a stalemate, but that’s not really happening. The Indian army is seeking to acquire and deploy a fleet of light tanks under the Zorawar project in high altitude areas of Ladakh, a signal to China.

The light tanks will have firepower equal to that of existing tanks, and they are procured to ensure rapid deployment and enhance the agility of the force, as the threat along the northern borders is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, said a source speaking to the news agency. Tap Trust of India (PTI).

China had inducted Type 15 light tanks into the Xinjiang Military District in 2021, which were seen drivingexercisesclose to PLA facilities near Rutog and Ngari Gunsa.

Meanwhile, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefeiaskedthird parties not to interfere in the India-China border dispute.

The India-China Friendship Association (ICFA) may appear as a benign organization, but the entity is part of China’s strategy to gain political influence in India. In a catchy development, opposition leader in Karnataka Siddaramaiahclarifiedthat he declined the invitation to join the ICFA event held on August 28 due to ideological differences.

A day earlier, Siddaramaiah had tweeted saying, I had declined India-China Friendship Association’s invitation to attend their event to be held tomorrow. It’s surprising to see my name although declined. Although he declined the invitation, his name remainsappearedon the summons.

For more than a decade, the United States has demanded access to the audit reports of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street. Beijing has always rejected the request on national security grounds. This week, Washington and Beijing reached a OK it would give US regulators access to Chinese audit reports. But there is skepticism in some corners as experts say Beijing is unlikely to share everything about its businesses.

The deal will, for now, allow Chinese companies to remain listed on the US stock market, as regulators had threatened to delist them if audit reports were not shared.

India in China

A popular Chinese vlogger, Gu Zhixuan, has made a video asking why India wants to feed the world as it faces a food shortage. The vlog wasseenmore than 82,000 times on Weibo and 26,000timeon Youtube.

The RSS can help Modi build latrines in rural areas, but when small farmers came out to protest the passage of three bills, it was not on Modi’s side. The RSS is at odds with the BJP over land acquisition and the opening of retail outlets and has also directly criticized the Modi government for its obsession with attracting foreign investment and improving the business environment. It can be said that although Hindu nationalism helped Modi in grassroots control, it significantly delayed reform, Gu Zhixuansaidin his video.

AhashtagWhy can’t India power the global trend on Weibo.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)