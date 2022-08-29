What future for Boris Johnson?

LONDON: Following a dramatic fall from grace and power, speculation is rife about what outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will do next.

Will he plot a return to the backbenches in parliament or will he cash in and exact revenge as a political pundit?

Johnson, 58, signed his last performance as Prime Minister in the House of Commons by telling MPs: Hasta la vista, baby.

He might as well have used another line from the Terminator films – I’ll be back – because that only fueled speculation that he has unfinished political business.

Allies have said he wants to lead the Conservative party in the next general election, due in two years, although a new leader will be crowned on September 5.

I suspect he hasn’t totally given up on the idea of ​​a comeback, politics professor Tim Bale of Queen Mary University of London told AFP.

I suspect Boris Johnson’s friends… will talk to reporters all the time in confidence and criticize, albeit not openly, his successor.

Despite being ousted by his own MPs following a series of scandals, Johnson remains popular with many in the party.

According to Daniel Bowman, a political researcher at the University of Liverpool, he could use this power to settle certain scores.

Boris Johnson is a well-known agitator. I think revenge may be on his mind, he said.

It could be as a cabinet member, he said, pointing out that Liz Truss, the favorite to succeed him, hadn’t ruled out giving Johnson a cabinet role.

He could also be an agitator in the backseats, Bowman said.

– Risk –

Whoever takes over will immediately be faced with the task of tackling the soaring cost of living and runaway inflation and will likely hear calls for a general election to legitimize his rule.

If he remained as a rank-and-file MP, Johnson could do mischief to his successor, as his predecessor Theresa May did to him.

It would also be the perfect position for him to lie in wait in case his replacement is downed.

But that choice may not be entirely in his hands.

Parliament’s Privileges Committee is to say whether he was in contempt of the House of Commons by saying he believed no lockdown rules had been broken in his Downing Street office.

Johnson, his wife Carrie and leadership candidate Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister sparked his eventual demise, were fined for attending a birthday celebration in June 2020.

He risks losing his seat if the committee decides he should be suspended from parliament, triggering a by-election at a time when the ruling Tories are trailing miserably in the polls.

– Cash –

Even if he survives the inquiry, Bowman said Johnson could quit parliament anyway, if Labor looks set to contest the next election and he loses his seat.

So maybe he could recognize that in fact his political career, his time is running out, and he’ll be better off on the sidelines, using the power of the media to achieve his ambitions, Bowman said.

After complaining he was struggling to make ends meet on his 164,000 ($193,000) prime minister salary, Johnson could take lucrative offers to become a columnist or pundit.

His former employer, the Daily Telegraph, and the popular conservative newspaper, the Daily Mail, are both likely suitors.

According to the Parliamentary Register of Members’ Interests in 2018, Johnson was paid 275,000 a year to write a weekly column in the Telegraph.

As a former Prime Minister, he would probably have even more money.

I think Boris Johnson will inevitably go to the highest bidder, Bowman said.

His predecessor May, who is not known for her rhetorical flair, earned more than a million euros in speaking fees in the year since her departure in 2019.

Otherwise, he could become a multi-millionaire by writing his memoirs and joining the international speaking circuit, with the ability to command around $100,000 per speech in the United States, Kruger Agency CEO Mark Cowne told AFP. cowe.

A job at a newspaper would give Johnson a platform to attack those he blames for his downfall and plead to be the leader again.

I really think the hell is pulling all the levers it can and really trying to talk to its base, Bowman said.

Outside of parliament, he really has the ability to build his own narrative and his own line of attack.

Either way, he’s likely to cause a lot of trouble for his successor, he predicted. -AFP