Russian and Turkish entrepreneurs to hold meetings in late September in Turkey – reports





ANKARA (UrduPoint News/Sputnik – Aug 29, 2022) Turkish and Russian entrepreneurs are expected to hold meetings in Istanbul and Antalya in late September to discuss opportunities for economic cooperation, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing organizers. The meetings are scheduled for September 27 and 29 and will be hosted by investment firm Gorev Holding, board chairman Huseyin Tugay Sen was quoted in the report as saying. The meetings are expected to play an important role in strengthening economic relations between Ankara and Moscow. On August 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held talks in the Russian resort town of Sochi. The leaders adopted a joint statement confirming their intention to further develop relations and discussed trade, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the situation in the Middle East, among other issues. After the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the leaders agreed to start partial payments in rubles for Russian gas deliveries to Turkey. Turkey’s exports to Russia rose 75 percent in July from a year earlier, topping $730 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Russia’s share of Turkey’s total exports rose from 2.6% to 3.9% in July year-on-year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/business/russian-turkish-entrepreneurs-to-hold-meetin-1553924.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos