PM Modi holds meeting with BJP leaders in Gujarat before concluding his visit





The Prime Minister concluded the visit to his home country and traveled to Delhi. Gandhinagar: With Gujarat Assembly elections just months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a closed-door meeting with senior members of the BJP’s state unity committee on Sunday, a party official said. Prime Minister Modi, who was on a two-day visit to Gujarat since Saturday, held the meeting at the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), “Shree Kamalam”, he said. After attending the party meeting, the Prime Minister concluded the visit to his home state and proceeded to Delhi. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Chairman of BJP in the state, CR Paatil, and most of the members of the central party committee in the state attended the meeting. Some of the key leaders who attended the meeting included former CM Vijay Rupani, State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, former Ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Ganpat Vasava, and serving Lok Sabha members Bhartiben Shiyal and Ranjanben Bhatt. The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour and a half, is significant as elections to the Assembly are due to take place in December this year. Sources said Prime Minister Modi reviewed the ruling party’s preparedness for the upcoming polls and made suggestions for his victory, Press Trust of India reported. The prime minister’s meeting at the BJP state headquarters was not part of his official itinerary and was scheduled for later, Press Trust of India reported, citing sources. After attending the Suzuki Motor Corporation event at Mahatma Mandir on Sunday night, Modi joined Shree Kamalam to chair the central committee meeting, after which he left for the nation’s capital. Then briefing the media, Mr Vaghani said the Prime Minister had accepted the request of state leaders to attend the central committee meeting. However, he did not reveal the details of what exactly happened during the meeting. “While the CM shared the pro-people work done by his government, Paatil briefed the Prime Minister on various organizational aspects of the party. Other members also shared anecdotes on how people get various benefits under the BJP rule. The prime minister expressed his joy over the work done by both – the government and the state party,” Vaghani told reporters. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

