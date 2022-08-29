Imran Khan will hold a telethon for flood victims today





Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will host a telethon for flood affected people today (Monday) at 9:30 p.m.

Announcing details of the much-needed telethon for those affected by the floods, PTI chief leader Farrukh Habib said the donations could only go to KP and Punjab government bank accounts.

On Saturday, the PTI president tweeted that the party’s senior leadership had decided it would hold an international telethon on Monday night to raise funds for flood victims.

“Imran Tigers volunteers will be mobilized for relief activities. To coordinate the process of identifying and allocating funds as needed, a committee will be formed under the leadership of Sania Nishtar,” Imran Khan said.

On Friday, Imran Khan called for an immediate escalation of relief efforts for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as he toured the province to monitor the situation and meet families who have been affected.

The former prime minister assessed the flood-affected areas of KP, including Tank and DI Khan, where he met families affected by the calamity, accompanied by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

Speaking to the media during his visit to DI Khan, the PTI Chairman said the calamity had surpassed the destruction caused by the 2010 floods in Sindh.

We used to think of the 2010 floods as an unimaginable catastrophe, but according to reports, the devastation and loss of life caused this time is far greater, he said.

Khan said the Punjab and KP governments should provide immediate relief to flood victims without discrimination.

The PTI chairman vowed that the PTI would not leave the flood victims alone, ordering the governments of Punjab and KP to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Imran Khan will host a fundraising telethon tomorrow: Asad Umar

