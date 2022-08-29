When Huang Kunming attended the opening ceremony of the China Internet Civilization Conference in 2022, he stressed that advanced culture and the spirit of the times should fill cyberspace.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 28 On August 28, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference opened in Tianjin. Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Department, attended and delivered a speech via video, stressing the need to thoroughly study and implement the secretary’s important exhibits. General Xi Jinping on building networked civilization, and focus on the main line of propaganda and implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Sing the triumphant song of forging ahead in the era, vigorously promote the new upward and good trend, and gather the majestic strength of hundreds of millions of netizens who are working hard, advancing bravely and striving in the ‘unity.

Huang Kunming pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as its core has carried out a series of major deployments to strengthen the construction of networked civilization. We should always hold high the ideological banner, strengthen the correct political leadership, focus on cultivating the soul of culture, broaden the way of practice, improve governance strategies, cultivate and practice the core socialist values, strengthen the formation and practice of the concept of civilized Internet literacy and the promotion of the Internet Global governance and the construction of network civilization are closely integrated, so that the advanced culture and the spirit of the times can fulfill network space. It is necessary to strengthen the organizational leadership, improve the working mechanism and gather strength from all walks of life to build a good model of networked civilization where everyone participates and everyone benefits.

Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

The two-day conference, with the theme of “Promoting the new trend of the times and building a network civilization”, was co-organized by the Central Network Information Bureau, the Central Civilization Bureau, the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Tianjin Municipal People’s Government. Comrades responsible for relevant departments, representatives of Internet companies and social networking organizations, experts and scholars and representatives of Internet users participated.

