Politics
When Huang Kunming attended the opening ceremony of the China Internet Civilization Conference in 2022, he stressed that advanced culture and the spirit of the times should fill cyberspace.
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 28 On August 28, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference opened in Tianjin. Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Department, attended and delivered a speech via video, stressing the need to thoroughly study and implement the secretary’s important exhibits. General Xi Jinping on building networked civilization, and focus on the main line of propaganda and implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Sing the triumphant song of forging ahead in the era, vigorously promote the new upward and good trend, and gather the majestic strength of hundreds of millions of netizens who are working hard, advancing bravely and striving in the ‘unity.
Huang Kunming pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as its core has carried out a series of major deployments to strengthen the construction of networked civilization. We should always hold high the ideological banner, strengthen the correct political leadership, focus on cultivating the soul of culture, broaden the way of practice, improve governance strategies, cultivate and practice the core socialist values, strengthen the formation and practice of the concept of civilized Internet literacy and the promotion of the Internet Global governance and the construction of network civilization are closely integrated, so that the advanced culture and the spirit of the times can fulfill network space. It is necessary to strengthen the organizational leadership, improve the working mechanism and gather strength from all walks of life to build a good model of networked civilization where everyone participates and everyone benefits.
Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.
The two-day conference, with the theme of “Promoting the new trend of the times and building a network civilization”, was co-organized by the Central Network Information Bureau, the Central Civilization Bureau, the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Tianjin Municipal People’s Government. Comrades responsible for relevant departments, representatives of Internet companies and social networking organizations, experts and scholars and representatives of Internet users participated.
[
]
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/news/when-huang-kunming-attended-the-opening-ceremony-of-the-2022-china-internet-civilization-conference-he-emphasized-that-the-advanced-culture-and-the-spirit-of-the-times-should-fill-the-cyberspace-te/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]