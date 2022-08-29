Pak journalist sentenced for misquoting Imran Khan for ‘blasphemous’ remarks





A Pakistani journalist has been arrested for attributing “disrespectful” remarks against Islam to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to local media. According to an article in the Dawn newspaper, Rawalpindi police lodged a complaint at RA Bazar police station on Saturday against journalist Waqar Satti.

A cable operator named Chaudhry Nasir Qayyum filed a complaint under sections 295-A and 500 of the Pakistani Penal Code, and the case was later registered.

The complainant informed the police that he came across a tweet on August 24 while he was at his office in which a man named Waqar Satti described why he “hates” Imran and the reasons why he is against the former prime minister, according to the first information report. (FIR) reported by Dawn.

The FIR cited statements that the complainant said were “disrespectful” to Islam. “Imran Khan did not mention any of those words mentioned in Waqar Satti’s tweet – in any of his speeches,” FIR quoted the complainant as saying. Satti’s actions, he continued, hurt his religious feelings “as well as those of thousands of other Muslims”.

A veteran journalist was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Saturday, further illustrating the deteriorating state of press freedom in Pakistan.

According to Dawn, the event happened in Toba Tek Singh district, Pakistani Punjab, when murdered journalist Muhammad Younis was heading on a motorbike towards his farms in Mouza Manganwala when two men hiding in a field opened fire. .

The journalist was shot and killed on the spot, and the perpetrators fled the scene.

Following the horrific murder, Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP), Faisal Shahkar, requested a report from Faisalabad Regional Police (RPO) Constable, Babar Sarfraz Alpa.

In addition, according to Dawn, Jhang District Police Officer (DPO) Rashid Hidayat ordered the immediate arrest of the journalist’s killers and assembled a team consisting of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Shorkot and other officers competent to investigate the crime.

The restriction of media freedom in Pakistan has brought to light that this right has been seriously challenged in the South Asian nation.

In Pakistan, journalists continue to struggle against constant violence and kidnappings despite accepting dangerous work for minimal pay.

Media professionals, including clerical staff and field journalists, increasingly face financial hardship or harassment. They are restrained, intimidated and threatened. Everyone faces threats, whether they’re working as a beat reporter or a prime-time TV presenter.

Even owners of media organizations can suffer such abuse.

Notably, the International Federation of Journalists has ranked Pakistan as the fifth most dangerous country to practice journalism.

In the country, between 1990 and 2020, 138 media workers died in the line of duty, according to media sources. Pakistan continues to be one of the top 10 countries where those who attack journalists and the media face no consequences.

(With agency contributions)

