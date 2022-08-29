Erdogan seeks to get more involved in Russian-Ukrainian relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Lviv, Ukraine. (AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met this month in Lviv, western Ukraine. The composition of the delegation accompanying Erdogan gave an idea of ​​what he planned to achieve in Ukraine. It included ministers of defense and trade, as well as the chairman of the defense industry, among others.

Several issues were discussed at this meeting. The most significant was the threat directed against Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. There are conflicting reports about the risks to which the Russian-occupied power plant is exposed. Russia reportedly considered disconnecting the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and connecting it to its own. If this were to happen, the Ukrainian grid would be exposed to more frequent power cuts over the coming winter.

The Russian military presence in and around the power plant can have three effects. The first is that Ukrainian technicians will be prevented from performing their duties. They were responsible for the maintenance and operation of this plant according to the safety standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The interruption of their tasks exposes the plant to risks. A group of 42 countries, plus the EU, issued a statement drawing attention to the negative consequences of the Russian military presence in and around the power plant.

The second relates to explosives placed in and around the plant. Any minor negligence could cause another disaster like the one that happened in Chernobyl. An accident at Chernobyl in 1986 affected half a million people and caused losses of billions of dollars.

The third effect of the Russian presence in the power plant is the threat that Zaporizhzhia belongs to Ukraine. It was built and owned by Ukraine. António Guterres said: The electricity produced in the Russian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia belongs to Ukraine. The factory must be demilitarized.

The second important item on the Lviv agenda was the bilateral talks between Erdogan and Zelensky. They discussed all aspects of Turkish-Ukrainian relations. After the meeting, Erdogan said he reconfirmed Turkey’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This was not surprising, since Ankara had to act in concert with the other NATO countries.

But he didn’t stop there. About a week after the Lviv summit, Erdogan repeated that Turkey did not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and that the peninsula should be returned to Ukraine. Last Thursday, he went further when, in response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comment that a Turkish military operation in Syria would be unacceptable, he said: We pay no attention to those who make threatening Turkey. We will continue our operations. Let’s see how Russia reacts to such a remark.

Turkey plays a delicate role in the conflict by maintaining strong relations with Moscow and Kyiv. Yasar Yakis

Coinciding with the Lviv summit, Iran came out with strong support for Russia in the Ukraine crisis. Tehran may believe for good reason that it must support Russia in Ukraine because Russia is fighting a common enemy: the Western alliance. This makes the sensitive role of turkeys even more important. Despite Turkey’s stated position that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is illegal, it plays a delicate role in maintaining strong relations with Moscow and Kyiv.

The grain agreement was another topic discussed at the Lviv meeting. Turkey played an important role in the realization of this agreement. It paved the way for the export of grain from Ukraine and many countries around the world have benefited from it. Through this program, 25 freighters transported 625,000 tonnes of grain around the world, providing relief in markets. The price of wheat in the United States fell 5% and hit its lowest point since February. This agreement has opened up a Black Sea breathing space to the world.

Erdogan is also interested in another subject which concerns both Russia and Ukraine. During their meeting, Zelensky raised the issue of an exchange of prisoners of war. Erdogan promised to raise this subject with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This could be a new role for Turkey to play between Russia and Ukraine, and Ankara could easily take on such a role.

At the same time, the Turkish Trade Minister and the Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister signed a memorandum of understanding in Lviv. The document provides for cooperation between the two countries for the removal of the debris of destruction caused by the war and for the reconstruction of the country once the conflict is over. Turkish businessmen seem ready to start working as soon as the political decision is taken by the Ukrainian authorities. With 42 companies doing business internationally, the Turkish construction industry ranks second in the world after China and ahead of the United States.

All of these initiatives indicate that Erdogan is keen to take on new roles in terms of Russian-Ukrainian relations.

Yasar Yakis is a former Foreign Minister of Turkey and a founding member of the ruling AK Party.

Twitter: @yakis_yasar

