PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the third Maruti Suzuki factory, the Suzuki Engine Battery Factory





Indian Prime Minister Narendra modi laid the foundation stone for two new facilities of Maruti Suzuki and parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The first of the facilities was Suzuki’s new EV battery factory in Hansalpur, Gujarat, the second being Maruti Suzuki Third Manufacturing Plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) acquired the land for the new factory earlier this year. The ceremony was part of Marutis’ parent company, Suzuki, celebrating Suzuki’s 40-year partnership with the people of India. Read also : Maruti Suzuki signs agreement for third plant in Haryana Speaking on the partnership, RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “This partnership has shown that the combination of Japanese and Indian strengths results in world-class competitiveness. We have learned that strong teamwork between employees and management is possible and creates a win-win situation for both. 98% of our workers pay income taxes and a large percentage own cars and houses. We understand the essential role of a robust and competitive supply chain. We learned how to continuously improve quality and the importance of always focusing on the customer. The ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Honorable Minister of State of Gujarat Government Jagdishbhai Ishwarbhai Vishwarkarma (Panchal) and MP CR Patil . Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal and Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala attended the ceremony virtually. Read also : Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman T Suzuki announces the establishment of a new company called Suzuki R&D Center India Also in attendance were former Suzuki Motor Corporation President Osamu Suzuki, current President Toshihiro Suzuki and President of MSIL RC Bhargava, Executive Vice President Kenichi Ayukawa and General Manager Hisashi Takeuchi. Along with laying the foundation stones for the two new facilities, Suzuki Motor Corporation also announced the establishment of a new R&D center in Gujarat. The new R&D facility will be wholly owned by Suzuki and aims to enhance competitiveness and R&D capabilities in new areas of technologies for India and global markets.

