Indonesia must find international strength on the home front

Author: Editorial board, ANU

Just as all national policy is local, all international policy is national. The intrusion of the national on the international scene is frowned upon from Trump to Brexit via the Taiwan Strait. But the activism of some countries in pursuit of national political and economic interests can be good for the international system.

A keen eye for where the national economic interest lies has been central to the process of international economic integration and the institutions designed to advance it across the Asia-Pacific region over the decades. Australian governments that have liberalized the Australian economy since the early 1980s have seen in domestic micro-economic reform, negotiation of multilateral trade liberalization under the GATT Uruguay Round and assistance in building a new multilateral architecture to liberalize trade and investment across the Asia-Pacific region as part of a process of making the world safe for Australia’s newly competitive post-industrial economy. They had the advantage of being able to rely on Japan’s liberalization and openness, deeply linked to the concern of post-war leaders to guarantee both Japan’s access to raw materials and to prosperous markets. for its exports of consumer and capital goods and, for a short time, an American political leadership that saw free trade as a boon to its powerful knowledge economy.

Fast forward to today: if there is to be a pushback against pervasive economic isolationism and new energy in the process of integration and cooperation, it will be in new coalitions of developing countries seeking to shape it according to their internal growth and economic security. Needs.

No country has more potential in this regard than Indonesia, but doubts remain as to whether the link between Indonesian domestic politics and global activism is as productive as it could be, writes Shafiah Muhibat in this week’s article.

Indonesia’s hosting of the G20 in 2022 exposes Indonesia’s global leadership aspirations to a new level of international scrutiny. The administration of President Joko Widodo has invested a healthy dose of political credibility in the successful holding of the summit, and a successful G20 summit is essential to save Indonesia significant national embarrassment.

This is especially true on the home front for Widodo who, facing the end of his term in 2024, has put his domestic political muscle behind Indonesia’s three key G20 agendas: global health architecture, digital transformation of the global economy and the energy transition. Indeed, explaining how the G20 Presidency will benefit the country has been an important part of the government’s efforts to ensure domestic support for all efforts. But while the Widodo administration has yet to please its domestic audience, it now faces a severe test of its abilities to deliver global results in a complicated and crisis-ridden geopolitical world.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not only exacerbated the global economic turmoil the G20 was designed to prevent and address, it threatens to render the group itself politically untenable. If the G20 presidency was in the hands of a G7 state, or one of the developing members with close ties to Moscow, chances are there will be no G20 this year. . The fact that the group is not dead in the water is due to Indonesia’s unique leadership position in the developing world as a bridge between these two major factions within the G20, and the skillful diplomacy of its president and its officials.

But there is a risk that the relief at only successfully securing the G20 meeting schedule will give rise to complacent expectations about what those meetings might accomplish. Former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa was surely referring to this when he observed that there is a very important distinction between presidency and leadership.

Indonesia can and should push against the odds for a deal at the G20 not only on its signature issues but also on WTO reform issues, building on the welcome momentum of the MC12 meeting. Ambitions must also be kept high for Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, which offers an opportunity to anchor the institutions and process of RCEP so that its potential as an instrument of regional economic integration can be realized. .

Granted, these questions don’t automatically capture the public imagination in any country and certainly not in Indonesia, where voters have more tangible things like the price of cooking oil to worry about. But as Natalegawa says, policymakers must have the courage to inform the general public about how things are really going on the outside, rather than simply being dictated by what they think the public wants. hear and expect from them.

The Widodo administration has worked hard to justify its investment of time, resources and political capital in the G20 this year on the grounds that it addresses voters’ short-term concerns about food and energy costs, and justifies a general sentiment the growing importance of Indonesia in the business world. But this is a somewhat limited domestic political base for Indonesian activism on the world stage. An ongoing agenda for reformers and internationalists will not only be to highlight how engagement with multilateral institutions solves the problems that voters think they have, but to highlight issues and opportunities that voters don’t recognize affect them, and how the Indonesian agency is key to realizing those opportunities.

Certainly, it is the work of years and decades, not the months that remain until the crucial moment of the summit of the G20 leaders in November. A sharper national understanding of Indonesia’s global interests among voters, media and politicians will be an essential ingredient for Indonesia to maximize its potential as a champion of developing economies’ interests in global and regional cooperation.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.