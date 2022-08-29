China’s energy crisis sees the world’s biggest emitter investing in more coal

Two months of scorching heat waves and drought have plunged China into an energy security crisis.

The southwestern province of Sichuanfor example, depends on dams to generate about 80% of its electricity, with hydropower growth crucial for China to reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2060.

Sichuan has suffered power shortages after low rainfall and extreme temperatures across 40 rivers and reservoirs dried up. However, heavy rains this week have just seen power in Sichuan for commercial and industrial activities. use fully restoredaccording to Chinese official media.

The energy crisis has seen Beijing change its political discourse and proclaim energy security as a more urgent national mission than the green energy transition. Now the government is investing in a new wave of coal-fired power plants to try to meet demand.

In the first quarter of 2022 alone, China approved 8.63 gigawatts new coal-fired power plants and, in May, announced 10 billion Canadian dollars (A$2.1 billion) investment in coal-fired power generation. In addition, it will increase the capacity of a number of coal mines to secure domestic supplies as the international market price of coal surged amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China is responsible for around a third of global carbon dioxide emissions, making this latest fossil fuel rebound a climate emergency.



How did we get here ?

In 2021, China’s CO emissions exceeded 11.9 billion tons their highest level in history and eclipsing those of other countries. And according to the International Energy Agency, rapid GDP growth and the electrification of energy services have increased China’s electricity demand by 10% in 2021. That’s faster than its economic growth of 8.4%.

China had been trying to reduce its dependence on coal for decades, with growth in coal consumption gradually flattening from 2014.

During its 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the government canceled a number of coal power projects. thermal energy investment halved over this period, increasing from C$117.4 billion in 2016 to A$55.3 billion in 2020 (A$24.7-11.2 billion).

In September 2020, President Xi Jinping surrendered the Chinas dual carbon goal at the United Nations General Assembly, saying China would peak emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060.

A few months later, this objective was ahead of schedule. At a summit of world leaders, Jinping promised that coal consumption in China would peak in 2025.





But the downward trend in coal consumption started to rebound in 2021, with a 4.6% increase year over yearthe highest growth rate in a decade.

More than 33 gigawatts of coal-fired power generation, including at least 43 new power plants and 18 new blast furnaces, started construction in China in 2021. This is the highest level since 2016 and almost three times the rest of the world combined.

Then, in 2022, we saw the surge in the international coal market as geopolitical tensions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the post-pandemic economic recovery boosted global demand. Beijing, in turn, has increased domestic coal production with double digit growth in the first half of 2022.



Tug of war between green energy and safety

The current energy crisis is not only an unintended consequence of the drought, but also the result of its long-term goal of net zero emissions. Rising coal import costs and reckless control of domestic coal production challenge China’s energy supply, renewables wasn’t ready to fill the void.

Indeed, this is not the first energy security crisis that China has suffered in recent years. Last year, dozens of provinces experienced power outages partly due to long-term reductions in coal production between 2016 and 2020.

In response to the crisis, the People’s Daily newspaper the Chinese Communist Party spokesman said that the bowl of energy rice should be held in your own hands. And Chinese energy news called energy security a matter of national destiny.

Caught between promises of green energy and dwindling energy supplies, Beijing has turned to green energy as a secondary goal that could be shelved once energy security is fully guaranteed.





The principle of creation before abolition (establishment of energy security before the abolition of coal, xian li hou po) was reaffirmed at Two Sessions, an important political event in China held in March this year.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has placed energy security on the same level of importance as food security in a Government report in two sessions.



A global emergency

The push for more coal power is at odds with China’s climate goals. According to China’s 13th five-year plan, coal-fired power plants should be capped at production 1,100 gigawatts of electricity.

To date, China operates 1,074 gigawatts of coal-fired power, but more than 150 gigawatts new plants have been announced or authorized, according to the Global Energy Monitor.

The China Electricity Board China’s power sector industry group recommends that the country reach 1,300 gigawatts of coal-fired power by 2030 to meet growing demand and enhance energy security. If that happened, he would see more 300 new plants built.





Without more restrictions on China’s use of fossil fuels, the world will struggle to meet the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

China should completely stop using coal by 2050 in order to successfully meet promised climate goals. But the more resources are invested, the harder it will be for China to get rid of fossil fuels.

The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) will be crucial in determining how China meets its carbon commitments and whether the world is on track to meet the 1.5 target. Under the plan, China wants carbon to peak by 2030, but the action plan remains vague.

As Professor David Tyfield of the Lancaster Environment Center said: until China decarbonizes, we are not going to defeat climate change.