Imran Khan beats Nawaz Sharif in the media





The popularity of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has skyrocketed since he was forcibly removed from power. He remains Pakistan’s most popular political leader, even beating PML-N paramount leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in politics longer than Imran Khan.

On Sunday, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both gave keynote speeches regarding flood relief efforts in the country. Nawaz Sharif called on his party activists to generously support flood-affected people across Pakistan.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif stressed the need to expand support for flood victims instead of focusing on other issues and added that his daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, will also review ongoing relief work and visit flood-affected areas. .

Read more: Nawaz Sharif rejects claims he is disappointed with Prime Minister Shehbaz’s performance

Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif’s speech was actively covered by the country’s major news channels, including the public channel PTV. Relevant to mention, Nawaz Sharif has multiple corruption charges against him and he has not returned to Pakistan from London since 2019.

Weldon @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/c2iOfhrquF

— Sabir Shakir (@ARYSabirShakir) August 28, 2022

Media coverage of Imran Khan

On the other hand, Imran Khan on Sunday, while revealing details of the fundraising telethon, said it was a testing period for all Pakistanis after being hit by a major flood which caused more than disasters such as the 2010 flood.

Imran Khan called on Pakistanis, including foreign nationals, to participate in the telethon as the funds will be distributed to flood victims across the country.

Needless to say, the views of the channel covering Imran Khan’s speech on Youtube were more than the views of all the channels covering Nawaz Sharif’s speeches put together. According to details, Imran Khan’s speech on Youtube has been viewed over 60,000 times, while Nawaz Sharif has been viewed 19,000 times on YouTube channels of nine mainstream channels.

Youtube 60,000 9 Youtube 19,000 … pic.twitter.com/HZzNbvM3iU

— Asher Bajwa (@asherbajwa) August 28, 2022

Importantly, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches after the former prime minister criticized police and other state institutions. State in a speech.

Read more: Imran Khan takes action to raise money for flood victims

PTI will file a plea in Islamabad High Court to show PTI supremo Imran Khans fundraising telethon for flood affected people live on all TV channels and also seek removal of the ban PEMRA to broadcast Imran Khan’s speech live on television channels.

