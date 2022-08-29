Four impacts of the war in Ukraine on the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) — Wednesday marks six months since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine. As Russia bombs its neighbour, what has become Europe’s biggest war since 1945 has had an outsized impact far to the south in the Middle East.

A volatile region with an array of existing problems, the Middle East has been no exception to the disruption wrought by conflict in Europe – with food shortages and inflation raising fears of political unrest amid a tussle for the allies between Russia and the West.

But in other ways, some countries in the region prospered immensely as the fighting raged, adding hundreds of billions of dollars to their coffers.

Here are four ways the war in Ukraine has affected the Middle East over the past six months:

Energy exporters cash in

The war saw oil prices soar to a 14-year high. This has led to soaring inflation and economic contraction globally, but for energy-rich Persian Gulf states it is good news after an eight-year economic crisis caused by low oil prices. and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund projects that oil-exporting states in the Middle East will earn an additional $1.3 trillion in oil revenues over the next four years, it told the Financial Times last week.

The extra money means the Gulf states will have budget surpluses for the first time since 2014. Economic growth is also expected to accelerate significantly. In the first four months of this year, for example, the Saudi economy grew by 9.9%, the highest in a decade. Conversely, the US economy shrank 1.5%.

The war also created opportunities for gas producers in the region. For decades, European countries have chosen to import gas from Russia via pipelines instead of having it shipped by sea from distant lands. But as Europe weans itself off Russian gas, it is looking for potential new partners to source from. Qatar has pledged half of its total gas capacity to Europe in four years.

The EU has also signed gas agreements with Egypt and Israel, two aspiring gas hubs in the region. And during a visit to Paris this month, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, signed an agreement guaranteeing the export of diesel from the United Arab Emirates to France.

Strong men feel emboldened

The region’s strongmen, once harshly criticized by the West, seem to be back.

Despite vowing to make Saudi Arabia an outcast, US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia on a historic trip last month. The move was seen as a capitulation to the kingdom’s weight in the global economy in hopes it would produce more oil and bring global inflation under control ahead of the US midterm elections in November. The move largely failed, with the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel opting for a modest increase in oil production, which one analyst described as a “slap in the face” for Biden.

The war has also enabled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to position himself as a key figure in the international order. Faced with a declining economy at home and next year’s election, he has skillfully used his country’s geopolitical position to secure concessions for Turkey abroad by delaying Nordic countries’ NATO membership. . Erdogan has also maintained cordial relations with Russia while publicly opposing the war, selling coveted drones to Ukraine and even mediating between warring parties.

alliances change

As trade routes change with war, so do alliances.

Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, said in April that the war had proven that the international order was no longer unipolar with the United States at its helm and questioned the continued supremacy of the American dollar. in the global economy. Abu Dhabi, he said, is reassessing its alliances. “Western hegemony over the world order is in its final days,” he added. The country’s ambassador to the United States said earlier this year that relations with Washington were going through a “stress test” after the United Arab Emirates joined India and China in refraining from a U.S.-backed UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s war in February.

As relations with the West are reassessed, ties with China appear to be growing. Last month, the United Arab Emirates called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan “provocative”, underscoring its support for the one-China policy. Saudi Arabia has also touted China as an alternative to the United States, stepping up military cooperation with Beijing and considering selling it oil in yuan. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not made any overseas trips since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, is set to make a historic trip to the kingdom this year.

“Where is the potential in the world today?” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) told The Atlantic magazine in an article published in March. “It’s in Saudi Arabia. And if you want to miss it, I think other people in the East are going to be super happy.

The United States takes note. In a Washington Post op-ed justifying his trip to Saudi Arabia, President Biden said he put the United States in the “best possible position to outperform China.”

Food and inflationary crises aggravate tensions

Much of the world has felt the impact of disruptions to grain shipments following the invasion of Ukraine, but the Middle East has been among the hardest hit.

About a third of the world’s wheat comes from Russia and Ukraine, and some Middle Eastern states have come to depend on these two countries for more than half of their imports. War-torn Libya and economically shattered Lebanon have been hit hard by grain export disruptions, along with Egypt, one of the world’s top wheat importers.

Ukraine’s grain exports resumed in late July following a UN-brokered deal between Kyiv and Moscow, and global food prices have since stabilized, but many Middle Easterners are waiting still blocked deliveries.

The first ship carrying grain left Ukraine on August 1 and was initially bound for Lebanon. The shipment, however, changed course after Lebanese buyers refused delivery, so it sailed to Egypt instead, according to Reuters.

Soaring inflation has also hit a number of precarious economies in the Middle East. Rising commodity prices in Iraq and Iran have led many people to protest in the streets. And in Egypt, where just a decade ago an uprising toppled the old regime under the slogan “bread, freedom and social justice”, households at all income levels are seeing their purchasing power eroded. rapidly.