a stone’s throw from the Libero Quotidiano crash





Attilio Barbier August 29, 2022

If Europe slows down, the Chinese risk of reversing. Profits of major industrial enterprises in the red dragon fell 1.1% year on year in the first seven months of 2022. According to the National Statistics Office, from January to July, the big names in made-in-China manufacturing made a total profit of approximately 712 million euros. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, as always when it comes to the ancient Celestial Empire, there are few certainties and many doubts. But the extraordinary $1 trillion plan that Beijing is about to launch is indirect confirmation that things are much worse than expected.





I confinement repeatedly that tens of millions of people in many provinces where manufacturing is very strong are unevenly blocked, threatening to further slow production capacity. And in the real estate market, the clouds of new scandals involving public officials are gathering. According to a study published in recent weeks by Bloomberg, the brutal slowdown in the brick industry risks, among other things, leading to the bankruptcy of one out of three companies in the steel industry. Already, steel purchases have fallen to their lowest levels since 2008.





And then there is the Silk Road, the pharaonic plan which was to lead the red dragon to invest all over the world to control it. But the millions of billions of investments announced in 2013 are strewn with white elephants: pharaonic projects which, with the incipient recession, risk causing the finances of the countries concerned and Chinese banks to explode. According to a study by the American Enterprise Institute, Chinese projects – many in the country but several abroad – were underway at the end of 2021 for 838 billion dollars. All in debt and quite a few of them threatened with insolvency. A substantial part of the new trillion-dollar plan would go to plug loopholes in the banks and financial firms involved in the pharaonic plans for the New Silk Road. The Wall Street delisting of five Chinese giants – Petro China, Life insurance in China, China Petroleum Chemical, Sinopec and Aluminum of China – this is due to the fact that these companies have not agreed to have their financial statement certifications sworn. But if the red dragon were to enter into a serious liquidity crisis, the risk on the supply of components and semi-finished products that Western industry needs would increase. Including Italian. And entire compartments, that of the car for example, could freeze completely.