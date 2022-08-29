PTI to Request Islamabad High Court to Broadcast Imran Khan’s Telethon Live Tonight





Islamabad [Pakistan]Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the live broadcast of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s International Telethon for Victims of floods, to be held Monday night.

Last week, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned the live broadcast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches on all satellite TV channels following his controversial remarks against police officers and a female judge. .

Citing sources on Sunday, The Express Tribune reported that PTI will file an application with the IHC today.

Imran will host an international telethon tonight from 9:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. (local time) to help flood victims.

According to The Express Tribune, the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will also join him.

In a video message shared on the official PTI Twitter account, Imran called on people, including overseas Pakistanis, to take part in the telethon on Monday and give their all.

Since July, Pakistan has been plunged into a humanitarian crisis. Deadly floods have ravaged the country, affecting 15% of its population.

To date, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives, while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 by rains and floods, according to the official tally.

These figures do not give an accurate picture of the number of women killed, injured and displaced. Additionally, coverage of women and girls is absent from mainstream and social media. This is when women make up about 48.5% of the Pakistani population.

Cumulative data from June 14 across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road was damaged, 149 bridges collapsed and 170 stores were destroyed.

In addition, a total of 949,858 houses were partially or completely destroyed. Of the total, 6,62,446 houses were partially damaged and 287,412 were completely destroyed. While 7,19,558 head of cattle were also killed.

Naqvi said the destruction of infrastructure will affect women more than men because women are spending more time at home, which means that with so many houses damaged, thousands of women and their children are outside. .

Pakistan is experiencing one of the most affected natural disasters in years. The floods affected the lives of millions, after which the Pakistani government declared a “national emergency”.

At least 110 districts in Pakistan have been affected by the floods, with 72 of these districts claiming to have been affected by the disasters. Estimates by national disaster management authorities showed that more than 33 million of the population were affected by the floods.

The NDMA shared that Pakistan’s 30-year average showed the country received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain. 190.07% more than the average.

On August 26, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning that very high to exceptionally high level floods are expected in the Kabul River at Nowshera in KP Province, as well as in the tributaries of Kabul and the Indus. rivers until August 28. (ANI)

