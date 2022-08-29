Launch government credit cards, Jokowi: RI not too late





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today launched the National Government Credit Card and Interstate QRIS. This is seen as proof that Indonesia can keep up with the speed of digital technological changes in the economy. “I appreciate the national government credit card and QRIS launched by Bank Indonesia, proof that our country Indonesia is keeping pace with the evolution of digital technology in the economy. It means that we are not not left behind,” said Jokowi, broadcast on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel, on Monday (29/8/2022). This transformation was operated by Indonesia at a time when the development of the digital economy was really at an extraordinary speed. “Technology came first, regulations were confusing to follow and it’s happening in every country,” he said. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT For National Government (KKP) Credit Cards, Jokowi asked Bank Indonesia (BI) and Himbara to accompany both central and regional ministries/institutions to enter this system immediately so that payments flow smoothly. accelerate and that all expenditure is devoted to the purchase of national products. “Maybe in the past payments were delayed, with this credit card, as soon as the transaction was done, the payment had already entered our account,” Jokowi said. On the same occasion, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo explained that in the near future, the national KKP will facilitate the purchase of government goods and services at both central and regional levels with a card payment system. government credit that is processed at the national level. “At the same time, this follows the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) No. 2 of 2022, which is to use non-monetary transactions for government expenditures both in the center and in the regions to like the use national products”, he explained. In the early stages of the domestic KKP implementation, it was carried out through the QRIS interconnection, which was supported by 85 providers and 20.3 million merchants so that it could be carried out immediately. For the inter-country QRIS, Jokowi hopes that more users can facilitate the connection of MSMEs and the tourism world with other countries. “It’s good with Thailand, with all the countries in ASEAN and we hope that there will be efficiency and that we will not only become a market, not only as users, but we have also an application platform that can later have more users,” he added. (help/zlf)

