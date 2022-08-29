Politics
Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the whole nation congratulate Men In Blue
The arch-rivals faced off in the most anticipated game of the 2022 Asian Cup and it was fireworks as India took Pakistan to the stake with a crushing victory by 5 wickets. India won the toss and decided to let the neighbors beat first. Pakistan have been decimated for 147 runs with one ball to spare. India took the win with two balls remaining as Hardik Pandya (33* from 17) knocked it out of the park for a game-winning sixer.
#TeamIndia #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/6k0ygR8R50
BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
The nation erupted in joy as India started their 2022 Asian Cup title defense with a bang. Joining the congratulatory cohort of fans was the Prime Minister of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Men in Blue. The Prime Minister praised the team for their superb skills and courage and spectacular performance in all areas.
#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance today #AsiaCup2022 match. The team showed exceptional talent and courage. Congratulations to them for the victory.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the Indian team’s resounding victory and congratulated the team.
What a superb start for Team India at the #AsiaCup2022.
It was such a biting game. Congratulations to the whole team for this magnificent victory. Continue like that! pic.twitter.com/MyNOkILkeh
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning – Bharat Jodo Yatra, wrote that this is the beauty of sport as the whole nation unites in joy, pride and rejoicing. Something quite obvious that politics does not do.
What a thriller of a match! Good game, #TeamIndia
The beauty of sport lies in the way it inspires and unites the country – with a sense of great joy and pride. #AsiaCup2022
Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2022
Opposition leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised Rohit Sharma & Co.
Congratulations to Team India for a glorious performance and victory. Well done, men in blue!
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 28, 2022
Game god Sachin Tendulkar praised Hardik for his crucial shot and effective support from Jadeja and Kohli (who was making his 100th T20I appearance).
It depended on the fitness of the fast bowlers under pressure, although the point guards of both teams played well from the start.
Crucial strike from Hardik to stay until the end and get us over the line and deftly supported by @imjadeja & Virat.
Congratulations on a thrilling victory.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dYhiaa3Omh
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2022
It was a sort of redemption for Virat Kohli who was making his 100th appearance in T20I after a period of lean racing and a brief sabbatical. He wrote
Special victory on a special day!
Special victory on a special day! pic.twitter.com/7WmE7GeJMD
Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 28, 2022
Indeed it was nothing but special, Virat!
India opted to go first in the game and limited the neighbors to 147. Mohammad Rizwan was Pakistan’s top scorer with 43 points. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar took 4 wickets. Hardik Pandya was the highlight of the game with a smashing sixer against Nawaz to seal India’s victory. Hardik was also declared man of the match.
See also: Asian Cup 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday celebrate India’s win over Pakistan It’s all of us right now
See also: Hardik Pandya Memes Trending All Over Twitter After Special Victory Over Pakistan; Fans say take a bow
See also: Asia Cup India vs Pakistan 2022: Twitter erupts in hilarious memes ahead of high-octane clash
Cover image: Twitter/BCCI
|
Sources
2/ https://in.mashable.com/culture/37562/ind-vs-pak-asia-cup-2022-pm-narendra-modi-amit-shah-and-the-entire-nation-congratulate-men-in-blue
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]