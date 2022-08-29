Val Demings says “I’m the police”. Florida sheriffs say it’s ridiculous.





Democrats

“After six years in Washington, it is clear that Val is no longer the police”

Rep. Val Demings (D., Fla.) / Getty Images Collin Anderson Aug 29, 2022 4:59 a.m.

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings said she could not be criticized for her crime because she was “the police”. Sunshine State Sheriffs say it’s ridiculous.

As a former Orlando police chief, Demings says she’s inherently immune to attack from Florida law enforcement: “I don’t just support the police. I’m the police,” said the Democrat during an interview on August 17. About a week later, active Florida sheriffs ridicule that comment.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told the Washington Free Beacon Demings ‘uses her chief title to advance her political agenda’ but ‘certainly doesn’t use it to support law enforcement when she votes “, a decision that Woods called “shameful”. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, meanwhile, said Demings “took an oath to protect and serve, an oath she kind of forgot when she went to Washington and decided to vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time.” And for Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith, Demings has made it clear in her “six years in Washington” that she “is no longer the police and doesn’t support us when it counts.” more”.

“As a law enforcement officer, I have promised my community to protect and to serve,” Smith said. “Our representatives in Washington promise to support us in this mission, but Val Demings has not kept this promise.”

Demings did not return a request for comment. The barrage of attacks from Florida sheriffs will no doubt weaken the moderate, tough-on-crime figure she tried to put at the center of her campaign as she runs in a state that backed former President Donald Trump by 4 points in 2020. Demings’ campaign website, for example, calls the Democrat “a no-nonsense, tough-on-crime leader who knows how to keep our communities safe.” But Demings’ opponent, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, won the endorsement of 56 of Florida’s 66 sheriffs, as well as the state’s Fraternal Order of Police and Police Benevolent Association.

Along with his “I’m the police” comment, Demings dismissed those endorsements by saying that 85% of Florida sheriffs are “playing political games” supporting Rubio. In turn, some of those sheriffs say Demings herself got into politics when she became one of her party’s leading voices on police reform after the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. , which came as she was undergoing formal interviews to become President Joe Biden’s vice president.

At that time, Demings refused to condemn the movement to defund the police. In fact, she went so far as to defend the Minneapolis City Council the day after its far-left activist members pledged to “end policing as we know it” at a 7 June”. DEFUND POLICE” rally in the city’s Powderhorn Park. The council and its anti-police activist allies, Demings said in a CBS interview, “would lay out a plan” for a new policing system that would “keep Minneapolis safe, but also bring the community and police together in a very necessary situation and long overdue way.” A few days later, the board voted unanimously to eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Val Demings chose to play partisan politics instead of standing up for our men and women in blue,” Florida Fraternal Order of Police President Steve Zona told the Free Beacon. “Demings shouldn’t walk around saying she’s the police when she hasn’t been in over a decade and has failed to represent the needs of law enforcement. in Washington.”

On Tuesday, Demings easily exited her primary race, receiving 84% of the vote. Rubio ran unopposed in his own primary contest, and the pair will now face off in November. Rubio has raised $38 million to Demings’ $48 million as of Aug. 3, though the Republican holds a cash advantage of about $6 million.

