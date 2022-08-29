Boris Johnson could attempt a political comeback like “Berlusconi or Trump”, says Rory Stewart | Political news





Boris Johnson could attempt a political comeback like “Berlusconi or Trump”, according to a former Conservative minister. Rory Stewart, a former Tory MP who ran for leadership in 2019, accused the outgoing Prime Minister of having “an extraordinary ego” and feeling “badly treated” when he ousted from Downing Street. He told the BBC that Mr Johnson ‘doesn’t see the reality that he was a terrible prime minister and lost his job because of deep character flaws’. Quoting the 85-year-old former Italian Prime Minister who spoke of his desire to return to politics, as well as the ongoing debate within the US Republican Party, Mr Stewart added: “I fear we will end up with a second [Silvio] Berlusconi or a second [Donald] Trump is trying to backtrack.” The former international development secretary’s remarks come a week from now until we find out the winner of the Tory leadership race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, with the winner also taking the keys to Downing Street. Polls have suggested Tory voters would pick Mr Johnson to stay on over either candidate if given the chance. And some MPs have spoken of ‘buyers’ remorse’ over the party that ousted him from office because of his appointment of Chris Pincher as Chief Whipdespite allegations of inappropriate behavior, as well as party scandal and other ethical issues. In a separate interview with the Guardian, Mr Stewart called the prime minister ‘dangerous’ but said there were still ‘people who want him back’ within the party. He added: “I think we need to remind people why he left. He should have left much, much sooner. What he did was deeply, deeply shameful – and dangerous.” Image:

Former International Development Secretary Rory Stewart is a vocal critic of the Prime Minister

Asked by the BBC whether politics will now improve, Mr Johnson is stepping down to be replaced by either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak, the ex-MP said ‘the jury is out’. Appearing to take issue with Ms Truss’s campaign, which has focused on cutting taxes, he said: ‘One of the things that is worrying is everybody’s trend, and I think all the candidates are being dragged into that -in it, to make promises that sound good but either cannot be delivered or turn out to be damaging. “I am particularly worried about these promises of tax cuts especially at a time when inflation is taking off and when I think our public sector needs support.” But it seems unlikely that Mr Stewart himself will consider a return to frontline politics, having just been confirmed as the new chairman of GiveDirectly – an international charity that helps donors send money directly to the world’s poorest households.

