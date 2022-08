‘I thought PM Modi was a rude man, but an incident in Gujarat…

Ghulam Nabi Azad, ready to launch his own party after quitting Congress, speaking to reporters in New Delhi. New Delhi: Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad today explained why Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore himself apart in Parliament during a farewell speech at the end of Mr Azad’s tenure in Rajya Sabha the last year. Tears have been in the news again since Mr. Azad left Congress last week. “Read the contents of his speech. Prime Minister Modi was not talking about being sad that I was leaving the Chamber. He was talking about an incident,” Mr Azad said. “Some tourists from Gujarat had died in a grenade attack in Kashmir (in 2006), when I was chief minister there. Modi sahab, who was Chief Minister of Gujarat, called my office. But I was choked up, crying how brutal the murders were. I couldn’t speak with him. He heard me crying as my staff brought the phone to me,” he said. The attack happened on May 25, 2006 in Srinagar, in which four tourists were killed and six injured. #LOOK | ‘I thought PM Modi was a rude man but he showed humanity,’ says Ghulam Nabi Azad pic.twitter.com/LhVHopvdhe ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022 “Mr. Modi kept calling my office for updates. Later, as I watched the two planes carrying the bodies and injured, the families of the victims were screaming in grief. I started crying too. It was on TV too. He called but, again, I couldn’t talk,” he said. Mr Azad is facing allegations from Congress that he has been controlled by the BJP since he left the party after a five-decade association, casting serious slander on its leader Rahul Gandhi. “I used to think that Modi sahab must be a rude man,” Mr Azad added, speaking to reporters about the crying episode, “I thought he wouldn’t care…since he doesn’t have a wife or of children. But at least he showed some humanity.” Prime Minister Modi speaking at Mr Azad’s farewell from Rajya Sabha in February 2021. (File photo) Earlier, speaking to NDTV, Mr Azad said he was among senior Congress leaders who disagreed with the use of the slogan “Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai” against Prime Minister Modi that Rahul Gandhi had spoken ahead of the 2019 election. He said the seniors were all in favor of a political opposition to Prime Minister Modi who calls himself the ‘chowkidar’ or guardian of the country, but they could not use words such as “chor” (thief) against a prime minister. “It’s not our culture,” he said. About his current plans, he said he would not do any business with the BJP. He highlighted his announcement to form his own party starting with Jammu and Kashmir, where elections are likely early next year. Citing differences in ideology, he said he and the BJP had “different vote banks” so “there is no question” of working together.

