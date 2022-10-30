Turkish imports of Russian crude are increasing, but Poten sees potential for a change of course





Turkey has accumulated volumes of Russian crude, which have reached 60% of its imports, according to Poten & Partners. But the New York shipping broker has raised questions about whether the trend will continue once new European Union sanctions take effect. Erik Broekhuizen, head of tanker research at Potens, said in a weekly note that Turkey has significantly increased its imports of Russian crude since invading Ukraine in February. This has seen the country swim in the opposite direction to the rest of Europe, which has sought to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports. Before Covid-19 caused oil demand to plummet, Turkey’s imports of Russian crude reached 37% of the country’s 600,000 barrels per day of imports, the researcher wrote. After dropping to 20% market share, Turkey’s imports of Russian crude are expected to reach 423,000 barrels per day in October, or 60% of the month’s total of 707,000 barrels per day so far. The article continues below the ad Much of the growth has come from distant Russian ports in the Baltic, rather than across the Black Sea. Given Turkey’s geographic proximity to Russia’s Black Sea ports, this is somewhat counterintuitive, Broekhuizen wrote. However, this gave an unexpected boost to the tanker market, given the longer nature of this trade. But the big question for Turkey’s imports of crude from Russia is whether they will continue when EU sanctions escalate from December, imposing restrictions on vessels flying the flag of the 27-nation bloc or insured through its protection and indemnification clubs. The country is facing what Broekhuizen described as a balancing act. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has close ties with Moscow, but it is also a NATO member that has aspired to EU membership. We expect Turkey to chart its own course and therefore it may be difficult to extrapolate current trends, he wrote. Advantages and disadvantages If Turkey continues to import Russian oil from the Baltic, it will benefit the tanker market, the analyst said. But if the country pulls out, it could increase competition for non-Russian crude. The dilemma may not be limited to the tanker market. Erik Broekhuizen is responsible for tanker research at Poten. Photo: John Galayda/TradeWinds Events In dry bulk, the volume of Russian cargo imported by Turkey has grown exponentially since the start of the war, according to Mark Nugent, senior freight and cargo analyst at Braemar. In October, removals for shipment to Turkey soared in October to a record 3.5 million tonnes, and that figure was tallied with just one week left in the month. Most of that volume included 1.9 million tonnes of coal, more than triple the coal trade from Russia to Turkey a year earlier. Like China and India, Turkey opted for heavily discounted Russian coal instead of Colombian coal, which it typically bought pre-war, Nugent wrote in a weekly note. Colombian volumes, on the other hand, fell 34.5% compared to the same period last year, according to Braemar.

