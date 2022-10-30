Michael Cohen’s new book ‘Revenge’ is whiny and selfish





For the past seven years, Michael D. Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer, has been the bane of my online existence.

Hardly a day goes by that I don’t get an email, tweet or direct message from fans and haters of the other Michael Cohen (as I like to call him). One person even asked me for legal advice (unlike the other Cohen, I’m not a lawyer). For years, a local New York car service texted me to let me know that my driver was stopping at my apartment, when in fact, it was outside his.

But then, last week, my editor asked me if I should review Cohen’s new book, Revenge, which chronicles the legal troubles of Trump’s former lawyers and his claims that the Justice Department has been irretrievably politicized by Donald Trump. I no longer consider Cohen a nuisance, with whom I have the misfortune to share the same last name. On the contrary, after indulging Donald Trump for fame and fortune, the other Cohen has now positioned himself firmly within the anti-Trump resistance, but with the same old cynical aspirations.

Cohen has publicly rehabilitated himself by doing a complete 180: from a close Trump associate to a bubbling Trump hater. His contempt is palpable. Among the epithets he throws at his former boss are Mandarin Mussolini, Frankenstein’s freak, truly horrible human being, bluffing asshole, poster boy of fascism, orange-faced shit, and maybe in the liveliest turn of phrase in the books. , the biggest piece of shit ever thrown at the American public. It’s catnip for the anti-Trump crowd.

But what has helped Cohen stand out from the coterie of Trump cronies who have sought to cash in on their public reversal of the former president is a story of redemption and repentance. Cohen paid a heavy price for his association with Trump a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to eight crimes. Having truly hit rock bottom and acknowledging his mistakes in allowing Trump, Cohen is now seeking forgiveness through self-flagellation.

In Cohens’ account, he had blinders on his eyes when it came to the former president. He was seduced by Trump’s power and charisma, eventually realizing it was all a charade. Now his pledge is to stop Trumpism dead in its tracks.

Making amends for siding with a man he calls the mud of humanity is, Cohen says, one of the driving forces in my life. It’s a small wonder he named his popular podcast Mea Culpa.

Many in the anti-MAGA world took pity on Cohen. I know this because I regularly receive their messages to him, in which they praise his about-face and wish him well in his quest for redemption.

But it’s hard to reconcile Cohens’ claims with the fact that he willingly spent years working for a man who he says has committed many crimes and is a real scourge on humanity.

On the surface, the revival of Cohen’s road to Damascus seems refreshing. But Revenge is the story of a man who never stops feeling sorry for himself and who is much more focused on revenge than on personal rehabilitation. Cohen has legitimate oxen. After nearly a year in prison, he was placed on leave as part of an effort by the Bureau of Prisons to reduce the prison population during the Covid pandemic. But when he refused to sign a document pledging not to publish a book on Trump, he was sent back to Otisville and held in solitary confinement. Cohen says the decision was orchestrated by Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr to silence him. That the former president politicized the Justice Department and, under Barrs’ tenure, that the agency effectively became Trump’s personal law firm is well established.

I am sensitive to the fate of Cohens. But only up to a point.

Cohen spends much of Revenge assuring readers that he did nothing wrong. Everyone involved in his case is corrupt or incompetent and he is a victim. He pleaded guilty, he says, to spare his wife and children and only after intense pressure from the Department of Justice, which he calls the Department of Injustice. His tax problems were the result of his clumsy accountant. The presiding judge in his case failed miserably to be fair and impartial. The FBI agents who pursued him were corrupt, vindictive, and intellectually lazy. Federal prosecutors, he complains, did very well after taking his case to court. The media was after him. The warden of the minimum security prison in Otisville where he served his sentence reminds him of a Nazi commander. (One of the few people Cohen has kind words for is, hilariously, fellow inmate at Otisville, former reality TV star Michael The Situation” Sorrentino. Of all the miserable time I spent in Otisville, writes Cohen, spending time with The Sitch was among (If ever there was a reality show that had to happen, it would be The Adventures of Sitch and Fixer.)

The narrative chosen by Cohen creates a mass of contradictions. Early on, he defends his tenure with Trump by reminding readers that he hadn’t even worked for his presidential campaign. Yet five pages later, Cohen boasts, I helped get him elected president. He says the FBI agents who raided his home in 2017 were very cordial, very professional, and in the next paragraph complains about taking photos of his college-aged daughter’s underwear. The raid was undertaken, he says, to destroy his reputation, with the Justice Department’s interest in protecting Donald Trump. Yet on the next page, he writes, the investigative fanatics who came after me did so to punish Donald Trump.

The racket was too good, and Cohen was more than happy to work hard for Trump as long as he could turn a profit.

Chapter after chapter, Cohen takes absolute minimum responsibility for his actions, claims he is genuinely remorseful, then quickly paints elaborate, unproven and often indecipherable conspiracy theories that paint him as the victim of government-orchestrated persecution. somehow by Trump. .

At the root of all of Cohen’s problems, or so he claims, are Trump’s vindictive and corrupt efforts to target him. It’s no wonder the anti-MAGA crowd quickly took him under their wing. He tells them what they want to hear about the man they despise.

But it’s hard to reconcile Cohens’ claims with the fact that he willingly spent years working for a man who he says has committed many crimes and is a real scourge on humanity. He wants us to believe that it was only after his life fell apart that he realized that Trump’s truly awful nature was a threat to the country. I don’t buy it. Cohen’s sour, whiny, selfish tone in Revenge belies his oft-expressed claim that he’s seen the proverbial light. True soul-searching would mean focusing on the mistakes Michael Cohen made and acknowledging that he brought bad luck on himself, not a nearly 300-page whining at everyone who wronged him. Cohen wants all the credit for his path to redemption without really making amends.

Perhaps the most telling moment in Revenge comes when Cohen wonders: would I still be in Donald Trump’s cult if I hadn’t paid for my prison experience? In a rare moment of candor, he admits, if I hadn’t been thrown under the bus, I can’t, in all honesty, say I’d be out of the Trump cult.

But in his indomitable approach to penance, one step forward, two steps back, Cohen writes, what I can say emphatically is that I would not brag about the gist of the statements Donald Trump spat out. I wouldn’t brag about his racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic crap agenda that has further divided this country. I’m sure of it and I hope the explanation is sufficient.

We know that is not true. Did Cohen leave Trump’s orbit after the Access Hollywood tape was released? Did he protest when the Trump campaign ran a closing ad in November 2016, widely criticized for its anti-Semitic tone? Did he complain when Trump proposed to ban Muslims from entering the country or did he rebuff his boss’s incessant calls to build the wall?

Of course not. The racket was too good, and Cohen was more than happy to work hard for Trump as long as he could turn a profit.

After the former president kicked him out of the cult, Cohen needed a new path to fame and notoriety and he clearly found it. Revenge is not the redemptive story of a man who has learned his lesson. It’s just another tip from a man who learned from the best.

