We decided to stop here: Imran Khan after the death of a journalist in March | world news





Islamabad: A journalist participating in former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long walk died on Sunday after being crushed under her container, according to Pakistani media. The deceased has been identified as Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem. After the tragic incident, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) canceled the day’s activities. “We are ending today’s walk due to an accident. We decided to stop here,” Khan said. Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said he would pray for the soul of the deceased.

The long walk would depart from Kamoke on day four on Monday. Previously, it was expected to reach Gujranwala at the end of its third day. Geo News reported that Sadaf was hit by the container carrying Khan, but this has not been confirmed. She was trying to interview Khan for her TV channel, Dunya TV reported. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the journalist’s death, said he was deeply saddened by the death of the journalist.

He further wrote in his tweet that Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking journalist, adding that he prayed for forgiveness for the deceased and patience for the family. Information Minister Maryyium Aurangzeb expressed shock at Sadaf’s death and asked how the journalist was run over by the container transport truck Khan was using. “I know her personally. She was a hardworking journalist and was killed trying to interview Imran Khan, which is shocking,” she said.

