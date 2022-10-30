Politics
Scholz must send a clear message about his visit to Beijing
The writer is the director and CEO of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP)
When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Beijing this week, he will be the first G7 leader to visit China since the pandemic began. This trip caused controversy both at home and in the rest of Europe.
Critics argue it is time to break with Angela Merkel’s example: instead of deepening economic ties with authoritarian regimes, Germany and the EU should decouple from them. This, they say, is a lesson to be learned from Berlin’s reliance on Russian gas, which has now become an expensive liability. Instead of decoupling, Scholz is allowing Chinese shipping company Cosco to take a minority stake in parts of Hamburg’s container port, despite opposition from its own government. Members of the Green Party, a junior coalition partner that opposes the deal, privately say the chancellor only agreed to the potentially risky sale of critical infrastructure as a gift to his host Xi Jinping.
Proponents of the trip argue that re-establishing personal contact with Xi is crucial after years of pandemic isolation. According to this reasoning, the isolation of Vladimir Putin during the Covid epidemic encouraged his radicalization on Ukraine. Moreover, the Chinese market is simply too big to ignore. Many large German companies are deeply invested in China and generate a significant portion of their profits there. Travel advocates have bet on China for growth, even as they potentially overestimate the country’s overall growth potential.
There is no doubt that the trip comes at a difficult time. While Scholz’s message has been ambiguous, Germany needs to be clear about its strategic priorities at a time of geopolitical confrontation. If the chancellor finds the right way to explain his actions, he can still make the visit to Beijing a success.
First, he must take a firm stance on the importance of sanctions against Russia. Any arms assistance or material support to Russia undermines the European security order which is more important than the economic benefits of trade. Beijing’s support for Moscow’s war on Ukraine has so far been muted. Chinese tech companies have reduced their activities in Russia, ensuring that the sanctions continue to weaken the military activity of the Kremlins. The Chinese financial sector has avoided Russia. And since Beijing refused to supply weapons, Moscow has had to buy them from Iran and North Korea. When meeting Xi, Scholz must be clear that any change in position would lead to an escalation of geopolitical tensions. Germany will have to explain the probable consequences even if these entail economic costs.
Second, while German businesses, workers, and consumers depend on trade with China, massive state subsidies in Beijing are distorting the playing field. China is increasingly making technology transfer a condition of market access and uses trade as a means of political coercion, as it did recently against Lithuania. Scholz is expected to clarify that Germany will spearhead a tough and united European stance on these issues. Negotiations on trade and investment treaties fall under the exclusive competence of the EU. He is expected to say that Germany will continue to support the development of tools such as the EU’s mechanism against economic coercion and its Russian and Belarusian investment control system. In the single market, economic coercion against one EU country will be seen as economic coercion against the whole bloc.
The third post should target those traveling with Scholz to Beijing. German companies can continue to trade with China, but critical dependencies must be reduced. This can, in the event of a geopolitical confrontation, mean sacrificing profits. It does not mean ending business relationships and losing those profits now. Those who argue for general economic decoupling seem to forget the impact this would have on workers and consumers. Instead, companies must put contingency plans in place to ensure continuity of operations in case China arms its trade relations. The EU has strong dependencies for 6% of its imports, including in the ecosystems of energy and green industries, health and digital, including among others semiconductors. These must be dealt with
It is important to keep channels open with China, and the German Chancellor can be congratulated for being the first Western leader to re-establish contact. But it is only with clear signals on the need to prioritize Western security, its economic interests and European unity that this visit can be a real success.
