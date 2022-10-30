House now has access to eight emails showing possible post-election crime planning





Washington CNN—

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined showed Donald Trump and his lawyers planned to defraud the courts and obstruct Congress’s vote on the presidency.

A new court filing from Trump attorney John Eastman revealed that the House said it accessed the emails on Friday.

The House inquiry has been fighting for months over the records, and a federal judge cleared the way for the committee to receive them in recent weeks, calling them possible evidence of planning crimes on Trump’s behalf.

Eastman had made several last-ditch attempts to retain the committee. The panel declined to comment to CNN.

The emails ultimately accessed by the committee include four communications between Trump’s attorneys that appear to indicate they knew the details they submitted to the courts challenging the election were false, and four emails that reveal that they were discussing filing lawsuits as a way to delay Congressional certification of Trump’s electoral loss, Judge David O. Carter previously revealed.

One of the emails outlines lawyers’ concerns over the submission of a statement signed by Trump himself in a lawsuit challenging the election, which said the voter fraud allegations he presented in court were true, revealed the previous opinion of the judges. The statement signed by Trump was sent to court, even though attorneys knew the allegations it contained were unfounded, according to the court filing.

Eastman is now asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for an order directing the House to return or destroy the eight emails.

In order to fully comply with the District Courts Production Order, Dr. Eastman’s attorney provided the Select Committee at 2:04 p.m. PDT [Friday] a link to a dropbox folder containing the remaining eight documents that were the subject of the stay motion that was then (and still is) pending before the Ninth Circuit. In the email conveying this link, Dr. Eastman’s attorney requested that the documents not be made available until the Ninth Circuit has had an opportunity to rule on the motion to stay pending appeal, the Eastmans team told the appeals court on Sunday.

The committee has repeatedly argued that a core tenet of Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election results was to file frivolous lawsuits designed to delay certification of results in key swing states.

