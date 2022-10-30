PM Narendra Modi – India doing wonders in solar and space sectors : Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi noted ISRO’s recent success in simultaneously placing 36 satellites in space and described it as a “special Diwali gift” from our youth at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India was doing wonders in the solar and space sectors and the whole world was “amazed” at its achievements.

With this launch, Modi said, digital connectivity will be further enhanced across the country and even the most remote areas will be more easily connected to the rest of India.

The prime minister cited him as a successful example of his government’s push for self-rule.

“When the country is self-sustaining, how, it reaches new heights of success, that’s also an example of that,” he said, noting that India was once denied cryogenic rocket technology. , but that its scientists had developed indigenous technology.

Thanks to him, dozens of satellites are sent into space simultaneously, he said, saying that the country has become an important player in the global commercial market and new opportunities have opened up.

The opening of the space sector to the private sector has led many young start-ups to join it, and revolutionary changes have taken place, he said.

India is working with determination to become a developed nation by 2047 and can only achieve its goals with the efforts of all, he said.

He added, “Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovation and technology to this field. In particular, IN-SPACe’s collaboration will make a big difference in this area.

In this context, the Prime Minister also hailed student power and said it should not just be thought of in terms of student union politics.

He said student power is the basis for making India powerful.

“The way our young people solve problems at hackathons, and stay up all night and work for hours, is very inspiring. A hackathon held in recent years with thousands of young people from across the country coming together, solved many challenges and gave new solutions to the country,” Modi said.

On October 14 and 15, the 23 IITs gathered on one platform for the first time to present their innovations and research projects, and students and researchers from all over the country presented more than 75 best projects, a- he added.

He cited details of some of them, saying they covered the topics of health, agriculture, robotics, semiconductors, 5G communications.

Several IITs are also working together on a multilingual project that facilitates the learning of local languages, he said, stressing that this will help the national education policy to achieve its objectives.

Greeting people on the Chhath festival, the Prime Minister noted that she is deeply connected to nature and worships the setting and rising sun.

He then noted how India is harnessing solar energy, the “blessing of the Sun God”.

The whole world is eyeing its future for eco-friendly solar energy, he said.

Modi added: “Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science. That is why it has become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. How solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of our country is also a subject of study.”

Highlighting ‘PM Kusum Yojna’, he explained in detail how people have taken the opportunity to install solar power plants not only to reduce their electricity bills but also to earn money and create jobs in some cases.

He also spoke to residents of India’s first solar village, Modhera in Gujarat, and said most houses have started generating electricity from solar energy.

“The day is not far when the construction of Suryagrams (solar village) in India will become a big mass movement and the people of Modhera village have already started this,” he said.

The tradition of worshiping the sun is proof of the depth of our nature-related culture and faith, he said, noting that the Chhath festival is now celebrated more prominently in several states, in particularly by the people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. .

“The Chhath festival also emphasizes the importance of cleanliness in our lives. Upon arrival, the roads, rivers, ghats and various water sources are cleaned by the local community. The festival is also an example of ‘Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat’ Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is celebrated with great pomp,” he said.

Noting that the “Run for Unity” is being held across the country on National Unity Day to mark the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, he said the race strengthens thread of unity in the country and inspired our youth.

Modi said a similar sentiment was also seen at the recent National Games.

“With the theme ‘Judega India to Jeetega India’, the Games on the one hand gave a strong message of unity and on the other hand promoted Indian sports culture,” he said, adding that he it was the biggest event ever.

Modi also noted that the ‘Janjateeya Gaurav Diwas’ (Tribal Pride Day) falls on November 15 and paid tribute to Birsa Munda.

The Modi government had announced the observance of the day last year to mark the birth anniversary of the revered tribal figure.