Imran Khan interrupts march as journalist dies in crash





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during a long anti-government march to Islamabad to demand snap elections, in Lahore on October 29, 2022. AFP

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march to Islamabad with the party and government still at loggerheads. The second day of the march ended peacefully in Ferozewla on Saturday. However, on the third day of today’s march (Sunday), he announced that the party would suspend all activities for the day after a journalist covering the march fell into a container and lost her life.

This is the PTI chairman’s second march to Islamabad after he was ousted by a vote of no confidence earlier this year.

Political instability in Pakistan has also fueled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning whether the current government can sustain tough economic policies in the face of political pressures and impending elections.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on PTI’s long march.

Prime Minister Shahbaz expresses deep sorrow over deaths of journalists

Expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic death of a journalist covering the PTI long march, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shahbaz wrote: “Deeply saddened by the death of Journalist Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long walk container. I cannot feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Sincere condolences to the family.

He maintained that Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking journalist. The Prime Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and to grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Journalist dies in accident

Following the tragic death of a journalist while covering the PTI long march, Imran Khan announced the end of the march for today.

Addressing the participants, Imran Khan said the march was supposed to head towards Kamoke, Gujranwala today. “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said he would pray for the soul of the deceased.

3:56 p.m. PTI seeks NOC for “peaceful march, sit-in”

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan has asked the Islamabad administration to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a peaceful march and sit-in in the federal capital.

Awan, in a letter, said the PTI responded to the administration requesting information from the party on October 28. “The required information has been provided to the administration,” he added.

He said the administration’s delay would amount to contempt of court.

3:41 p.m. “India is marketing the Khan narrative”: PPP’s Kundi

PPP spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi called Imran Khan “a foreign-funded leader who walks with a foreign agenda”.

Kundi, while criticizing Khan, said India, Pakistan’s enemy, is marketing the former prime minister’s rhetoric.

“Niazi cannot deceive the nation by making statements against Bhutto,” the PPP leader said.

Only 3,000 with PTI chief in Muridke, says Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said there were nearly 3,000 people with the PTI leader in Muridke.

Speaking at a press conference in Sialkot, Asif said the PTI was playing into India’s hands with its march. He added that 98% of the march route is in Punjab while only 6-7 km of the route is in federal government territory.

2:57 p.m. Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser leading Nowshera convoy 2:11 p.m. Covert talks held, confirms Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi confirmed talks were taking place with the PTI but did not share with whom.

In response to a question at a ceremony, CM Elahi said that backdoor dialogues take place on every long march.

1:47 Why should I talk to ‘boot shiners’, Imran asks PM Shehbaz

PTI Chairman Imran Khan slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday and rejected his claim that he had made an offer to hold talks on the appointment of new army chiefs.

Khan leads the long march to Islamabad for the third day from Muridke.

“Why would I talk to shoe shiners? asked the former Prime Minister in his speech to the supporters. He added that he spoke to those with whom Shehbaz hid in the trunk of the car to talk.

He also asked why he would send a message to the prime minister.

The former prime minister also said he was not brought up in a nursery of military dictators.

I don’t call Ayub Khan dad like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. I am not like Nawaz Sharif who built General Jilani’s house and brought General Ziaul Haqs to his knees to become a minister, the PTI chief said.

On Indian media coverage of his attack on military officials, the PTI leader told media in the neighboring country that his party stood with the military.

I came to power with people power not because of the establishment, Khan said, adding that he was only looking for the rule of law in the country and the protection of peoples’ rights.

Continuing his attack on the coalition government, the PTI leader said former dictator Pervez Musharraf had harmed the country by giving NRO to these parties.

1:25 p.m. Fawad claims 1-1.5 million people to enter Islamabad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party resumed its third day of the long march, adding that there will be around 1-1.5 million people when they reach Islamabad on Friday.

Chaudhry said the march started from Muridke and locals started joining the convoy.

12:37 Red Zone expansion invites ‘political conflict’: Rasheed

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the government’s decision to expand Islamabad’s red zone was indicative of an inviting political conflict.

The extension of the red zone to Zero Point is a denial of the Supreme Court’s long-march order. The institutions also said there were no restrictions on a peaceful march, the PTI ally tweeted. He added that on November 4, they will give a historic welcome to the Rawat Long March.

The former minister claimed that the government was running away from elections, adding that those in power should hold polls for the benefit of the country.

Rasheed also claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency was pressuring the Punjab police to arrest him.

12:23 Let the people decide: Asad Umar

With the march due to start in minutes, PTI leader Asad Umar called on the government to let the people decide.

“Is there any doubt what the people want? Let the people decide,” Umar tweeted.

12:21 PM Shehbaz blasts Imran for spitting venom at the institution that ‘raised’ him

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fired a broadside at PTI leader Imran Khan, saying he was spitting venom at an institution that raised him.

His comments came during a question posed by a YouTuber in Lahore on the DG ISI presser. Responding to a question, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the former prime minister harshly attacked the Pakistani military, an institution that works for the defense of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that the officers and troops of the institution had made many sacrifices, whether in wars or terrorism, adding that the army was fighting terrorism at a time when no place in the country wasn’t sure.

Read more of this story here.

10:34 am These rumored talks will fail, says PTI’s Imran Ismail

PTI leader Imran Ismail claimed that these rumors of talks between Imran Khan and the government would fail.

There is no option of talks that the peoples are demanding, it is snap elections, Ismail said. He also alleged that cases and arrests are ongoing against PTI workers and leaders.

We only have a one-point agenda which is Haqiqi Azadi (true freedom), Ismail said.

