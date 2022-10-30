Boris Johnson has justified the EU’s overly legalistic approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol

Michael Gove believes former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was justified in saying the Northern Ireland Protocol would not work effectively.

We said the EU was warned during the negotiations that it was making the protocol too legalistic.

Mr Gove was sacked by Mr Johnson last June but returned to Cabinet under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as an upgrade secretary.

Speaking on Sky News, he said the focus should now be on further negotiations with the EU, but said Northern Ireland would be in a much stronger position if the parties were all back in the executive.

The DUP remain adamant that there will be no return from Stormont and blocked the nomination of a chairman last week.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he would call an election after Friday’s deadline expired, but stopped short of setting a date, leaving Northern Irish politics in a state of turmoil. uncertainty.

Mr Heaton-Harris is expected to begin meetings with the Stormont parties on Tuesday.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged the government to use the coming weeks to step up efforts to secure a negotiated solution with the EU to protocol issues or present legislation to Parliament.

Mr Gove said Mr Johnson warned the EU that the way they were seeking to implement the protocol meant it would not work effectively.

We need to focus on the negotiations now, Mr Gove said.

Sir Jeffrey is a friend of mine and I would say to him and to all parties in Northern Ireland that they would be in a better position to serve the people of Northern Ireland if all parties returned to the executive.

This is what the secretary of NI and the prime minister kept repeating.

We also need to negotiate with the European Union in order to find a way, and again to be fair, Tony Blair’s figures, those in the Irish government and those in the EU know that the protocol is not working in its current form and it needs to be fixed.

Asked if he thinks the situation in Northern Ireland has proven to be more problematic than the government had originally anticipated, Mr Gove added: “I certainly think there will be challenges.

“I think one of the issues here, and I don’t want to blame anyone in particular, but I think in retrospect, the way the European Union has insisted on the protocol as a way to resolve the issues in Northern Ireland was too legalistic and did not take into account the reality on the ground.

The Protocol was meant to be a living instrument. I sat on a committee that was explicitly designed to make sure the protocol works effectively and one of the things I’ve said to people in the EU is that you’re trying to enforce the protocol from a way which means it will not work effectively.

“The arguments that I and Boris Johnson were making in the EU at the time were vindicated.