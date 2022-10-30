A trio of Trump-related lawsuits will be heard in New York on Monday





Former President Donald Trump is at the center of trials taking place Monday in three different courtrooms.

Cases range from civil to criminal, state and federal. Trump is named in a lawsuit in the Bronx, his company is named in a criminal case in Manhattan, and a longtime friend and adviser is in the middle of a criminal trial in Brooklyn.

Here is an overview of the state of affairs:

Arguments begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

In Manhattan, the Trump Organization, through two corporations – the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation – has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts related to allegations that the company provided “indirect compensation for employees” not imposed on managers. Opening statements in the case are set to begin Monday morning

Last week, prosecutors and defense attorneys interviewed dozens of potential jurors, asking them probing questions about their feelings toward Trump, even though he is not charged in the case. Prospective jurors wondered if they could compartmentalize their opinions for Trump — in many cases expressed with strong distaste — to consider the charges against his company.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Save America’ rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. BRANDON BELL/Getty Images

The process was difficult and many concluded they couldn’t. In at least one case, a potential juror first believed they could before realizing they were wrong.

After saying on Oct. 24 that he could be impartial about Trump, on Oct. 27 the prospective juror asked to speak to Judge Juan Merchan. He said that for three days he had “very strong feelings about Donald Trump that turned into a very visceral feeling in my gut that I used to have when he was president”, reflecting his aversion to Trump. He was excused.

The challenge of getting the jurors to sit was summed up in a social media post by defense attorney Michael van der Veen, who said: “The policy of the jury pool in this case is nine out of ten against our customer”.

“For there to be a fair trial, we need to keep politics out,” van der Veen wrote.

Trump called the charges a “witch hunt” and accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his predecessor who launched the investigation, Cyrus Vance, of acting out of political animosity.

Arguments close to conclusion in Thomas Barrack trial

Politics is at the center of the ongoing criminal trial of billionaire businessman Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend and adviser to Trump who chaired the 2016 nomination committee.

Barrack is accused of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the purpose of influencing US foreign policy in favor of the interests of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has pleaded not guilty. In this case, as in the Manhattan trial of the Trump Organization, potential jurors in federal court in Brooklyn were asked about their feelings toward Trump and told Trump might even be called to the stand.

That never materialized, but two Trump administration officials testified – former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Barrack himself testified on the stand in his own defense last week and will continue on Monday.

Barrack described his communications with UAE officials about the Trump administration as “bloat” and attempts to mediate disputes.

Barrack is expected to be the last witness called in the case, and Judge Brian Cogan indicated on Friday that the jury could begin deliberations this week.

Civil trial of Trump and company begins

Trump’s political and business interests are merged in a lawsuit that moves to a civil trial Monday in the Bronx, where five plaintiffs say they were assaulted and destroyed by Trump’s security team outside Trump Tower in September 2015 .

The men had been protesting statements made by Trump – then a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination – regarding civil rights and Mexican immigrants.

Their case evolved slowly while Trump was president, but eventually included a court-ordered video deposition of Trump, which was completed in October 2021. Others in Trump’s orbit during the early days of his candidacy have also been filed in the lawsuit.

Trump and the Trump Organization are named in the lawsuit and have denied all allegations. The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages.

Prospective jurors will be crammed into a courtroom on Monday and told — as others have been in Manhattan over the past week and Brooklyn over the past month — that they will have to set aside their prejudices about Trump. , who could be called as a witness, and make an impartial decision.

