Celebration of the 99th day of the foundation of Trkiye in Vienna – Vindobona.org

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, organized celebrations were held at the Turkish Embassy in Vienna.

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, HE Hatun Demirer, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Turkey to the OSCE, HE Ozan Ceyhun, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Austria, and HE Levent Eler, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Turkey to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, hosted a reception.

At the start of the celebration, the assembled guests were welcomed with an appropriate speech by Ambassador Ceyhun, followed by a letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on the occasion of the celebration of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

On behalf of their country and nation, as well as friends of Turkey and Turkish diplomatic missions abroad, Turkish President Erdoan and Turkish Ambassadors in Vienna expressed their gratitude. President Erdogan said they were fighting for an “active and humanitarian foreign policy ranging from an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Syria to the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis”.

The economy was also mentioned in the speech. He said the main goal is to implement large-scale development projects and work to open up a new energy sector with the natural gas discovered in the Black Sea.

Turkey’s defense industry also needs to design, develop and produce more of its products for export. In particular, Turkish drones seem to have had an impact on the war in Ukraine.

We would like to achieve more success from agriculture to tourism, from transport to education and health care.

The invitation of the Turkish ambassadors to Austria was accepted by numerous representatives of the diplomatic corps, representatives of Austrian state institutions and prominent members of the large Turkish diaspora in Vienna. The official part was followed by a reception in the warm atmosphere of the historic Kursalon building in Vienna.

