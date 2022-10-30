Politics
Europe struggles to hold its own against China and Xi Jinping as Germany challenges EU with business trip to Beijing
This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western leader to visit Beijing since Xi Jinping was confirmed for an unprecedented third term as China’s president, much to the dismay of the EU.
Mr. Scholz’s visit with a trade delegation on Thursday worries the rest of Europe, with leaders and officials warning that it could legitimize Mr. Xi’s increasingly authoritarian rule, while increasing dependence on oil. China’s regard for key manufacturing supply chains and raw materials, from solar panels to rare metals.
During a three-hour secret talk at the EU summit on October 21, with no mobile phones allowed, EU leaders agreed they had become too dependent on China in vital economic and trade sectors.
They agreed the EU should work together to engage with China to address common issues such as climate change, while admitting they had so far failed to persuade Mr Xi to to use his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine. , or even provide assurances that Beijing would not circumvent sanctions against Russia.
Mr Scholz’s solo trip drew criticism from other leaders, who said that for China to take Europe seriously, the bloc needed to be united.
Given what is happening in China, it is in their interest to divide us. It should be in our interests to stay united, said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
It is also important that we do not have separate agreements with China, because that would mean that we are weak as a union.
His words echo the vision of Brussels. In 2019, the European Commission radically changed its approach to China by publishing a new strategy making Beijing a systemic rival and an economic competitor.
However, Mr Scholz was not deterred from postponing his trip, telling his European counterparts that there should be no decoupling with Beijing and refusing French President Emmanuel Macron’s offer to accompany him so that the travel has a broader European focus.
Mr Scholz even drew criticism in Germany earlier this month for giving the green light to the disputed sale of a stake in a Hamburg container terminal to Chinese state-owned Cosco.
The chancellor, a former mayor of Hamburg, overrode opposition to the sale of six ministries, including defence, economics and foreign affairs, all of which have raised concerns about the fall of critical infrastructure in foreign hands.
He even clashed with his own foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party, who attacked the companies for increasing their reliance on China.
Complete economic dependence based on the principle of hope makes us politically blackmailed, she said.
China has been Germany’s largest trading partner for six years, with volumes reaching over 245 billion (210 billion) in 2021.
In 2000, China accounted for just over one percent of German exports, but now accounts for a 7.5 percent share.
In December, the German city of Duisburg will host the European Silk Road Summit, which aims to discuss China’s so-called Belt and Road Initiative to invest in key European infrastructure, ostensibly to support trade.
However, Mr Scholz would be naïve to imagine he can extract special concessions from Beijing, according to economist Alicia Garcia Herrero, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank.
I wish good luck to Scholz. but I think he will be humiliated, she said, pointing out that China will exploit Europe’s divisions to secure special deals with docile countries.
As he seeks trade deals for a few, he will destroy many more. And he is complacent: we will come to a point where Europe will look like cheese with holes in it.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/world/europe-china-xi-jinping-germany-eu-business-trip-beijing-1943019
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi receives Menpora at Merdeka Palace
- Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene and block the House from seeing his tax returns
- Mel Tucker apologizes for player actions
- Belgrade stock indices post three-day losing streak
- Trump: Return? – BBC News
- Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25
- This scraper site was hit hard by the October 2022 Google spam update
- Don’t listen or save face to Imran Khan, Nawaz tells Shehbaz
- Hohenkirk is the last beneficiary of Project Cricket Gear
- ‘Words fail’: Tapper breaks down conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
- Actor musician Tim Roth’s son was 25 – Deadline
- Nicki Minaj dresses up as cheeky Cinderella for Halloween – Billboard