Europe struggles to hold its own against China and Xi Jinping as Germany challenges EU with business trip to Beijing

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western leader to visit Beijing since Xi Jinping was confirmed for an unprecedented third term as China’s president, much to the dismay of the EU.

Mr. Scholz’s visit with a trade delegation on Thursday worries the rest of Europe, with leaders and officials warning that it could legitimize Mr. Xi’s increasingly authoritarian rule, while increasing dependence on oil. China’s regard for key manufacturing supply chains and raw materials, from solar panels to rare metals.

During a three-hour secret talk at the EU summit on October 21, with no mobile phones allowed, EU leaders agreed they had become too dependent on China in vital economic and trade sectors.

They agreed the EU should work together to engage with China to address common issues such as climate change, while admitting they had so far failed to persuade Mr Xi to to use his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine. , or even provide assurances that Beijing would not circumvent sanctions against Russia.

Mr Scholz’s solo trip drew criticism from other leaders, who said that for China to take Europe seriously, the bloc needed to be united.

Scholz talks to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Given what is happening in China, it is in their interest to divide us. It should be in our interests to stay united, said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

It is also important that we do not have separate agreements with China, because that would mean that we are weak as a union.

His words echo the vision of Brussels. In 2019, the European Commission radically changed its approach to China by publishing a new strategy making Beijing a systemic rival and an economic competitor.

However, Mr Scholz was not deterred from postponing his trip, telling his European counterparts that there should be no decoupling with Beijing and refusing French President Emmanuel Macron’s offer to accompany him so that the travel has a broader European focus.

Mr Scholz even drew criticism in Germany earlier this month for giving the green light to the disputed sale of a stake in a Hamburg container terminal to Chinese state-owned Cosco.

The chancellor, a former mayor of Hamburg, overrode opposition to the sale of six ministries, including defence, economics and foreign affairs, all of which have raised concerns about the fall of critical infrastructure in foreign hands.

He even clashed with his own foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party, who attacked the companies for increasing their reliance on China.

Complete economic dependence based on the principle of hope makes us politically blackmailed, she said.

China has been Germany’s largest trading partner for six years, with volumes reaching over 245 billion (210 billion) in 2021.

In 2000, China accounted for just over one percent of German exports, but now accounts for a 7.5 percent share.

Safer European Union

In December, the German city of Duisburg will host the European Silk Road Summit, which aims to discuss China’s so-called Belt and Road Initiative to invest in key European infrastructure, ostensibly to support trade.

However, Mr Scholz would be naïve to imagine he can extract special concessions from Beijing, according to economist Alicia Garcia Herrero, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank.

I wish good luck to Scholz. but I think he will be humiliated, she said, pointing out that China will exploit Europe’s divisions to secure special deals with docile countries.

As he seeks trade deals for a few, he will destroy many more. And he is complacent: we will come to a point where Europe will look like cheese with holes in it.