PM Modi launches 22,000 cr project to build C-295 transport plane in Gujarat: 10 updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant, in Vadodara, Gujarat on Sunday October 30. The Indian Air Force’s C-295 transport plane will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus. Besides manufacturing 40 aircraft, this Vadodara facility would manufacture additional aircraft for Air Force requirements and exports.

At the event, addressing the crowd that gathered to see PM Modi, he said: “The transport planes that will be manufactured here will not only give power to our army, but will also develop a new ecosystem of aircraft manufacturing… Soon, India will witness the passenger aircraft which will be manufactured with the tag of ‘Make In India’”.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that in the coming years, the defense and aerospace sectors will be two important pillars in making India “Atmanirbhar”. By 2025, our defense manufacturing scale would surpass $25 billion. Defense corridors being established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would feed into this scale.”

Here are 10 updates to this great story

-Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to his home country, where he received a warm welcome in Vadodara. There are plans to launch several projects in different parts of the state where assembly elections are expected to be announced soon.

– The Indian Air Force’s C-295 transport plane will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus, Defense Ministry officials have said.

-In addition to manufacturing 40 aircraft, this Vadodara facility would manufacture additional aircraft for Air Force needs and exports, according to Defense Secretary Aramane Giridhar.

-IAF officials said the first squadron of Indian Air Force C-295 transport aircraft would also be based in Vadodara.

-Indian-built aircraft would be delivered from 2026 to 2031 and the first 16 take-off aircraft are expected to be delivered to the IAF between September 2023 and August 2025.

-In September last year, India concluded a 21,935 crore deal with Airbus Defense and Space to acquire 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the IAF’s aging Avro-748 aircraft which entered service in the early 1960s.

-Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in “flying” condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, within four years and the next 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

-The project is expected to directly generate 600 highly skilled jobs, more than 3,000 indirect jobs and 3,000 additional employment opportunities for medium skills with more than 42.5 lakh working hours in the aerospace and manufacturing sector. defense.

-The C-295MW is a 5-10 ton capacity transport aircraft with contemporary technology. The plane has a maximum speed of 480 km/h. The aircraft is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol missions. The aircraft can drop paratroopers and payloads, and also be used for medevac or medical evacuations.

-On October 20, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde for losing the Tata-Airbus project. Thackeray claimed it was the fourth major project for which other states were chosen rather than Maharashtra.

